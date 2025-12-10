Jujutsu Kaisen Star Shares Biggest Concern For Yuji in Season 3

The latest film, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, made its premiere this week in U.S. theaters, and it’s already a major hit. The film is released to promote the next installment of the anime as it features a compilation of the Shibuya Incident and the first two episodes of Season 3. The story follows the aftermath of the brutal Shibuya Incident Arc, which resulted in countless casualties among the civilians as well as Jujutsu sorcerers. Gojo Satoru entered Shibuya to take control of the situation when the villains threatened public safety in the Shibuya ward. He managed to put up a good fight against the villains despite being outnumbered, but things took a turn for the worse when Kenjaku set his plan in motion. He captures Gojo inside the Prison Realm, a special grade object that is impossible to escape from on the inside.

As the sorcerers who were on standby were forced into action, they realized the true horrors they faced, as none of them had nearly as much power as Gojo to stop the villains at once. Things only went from bad to worse when Jogo forcefully fed several of Sukuna’s fingers to Yuji Itadori, after which the vessel went out of control and did unthinkable damage. The beloved protagonist will go through many trials even in the upcoming season, as Megumi’s voice actor, Yuma Uchida, voices his major concern for the character.

Megumi’s Voice Actor Shares His Worries For Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

Japanese theaters are distributing special gifts to fans who watched the film, and one of those items includes pamphlets with an interview with the voices behind Yuji Itadori (Junya Enoki) and Megumi Fushiguro (Yuma Uchida). The official website of the anime shared a portion of the interview where Uchida was asked to share his feelings about Yuji’s change after the Shibuya Incident.

The voice actor said, “Itadori’s experiences in the Shibuya Incident left him mentally unstable, and I wondered if he could remain a human even if he could remain a sorcerer.”

He also added, “Personally, I’m more concerned about Itadori as a human than as a sorcerer. Still, he’s trying to move forward. Fushiguro tells Itadori, ‘Save me first,’ and as the actor, I’m very worried about him.”

Losing his dear friends, his fight against Mahito, as well as the guilt of being indirectly responsible for thousands of deaths, was too much for a 15-year-old to handle. Unfortunately, Yuji’s struggles are far from over as he is not only burdened by guilt and the reality of losing those important to him, but he can’t even catch a break with more threats coming his way. The Shibuya Incident is only the beginning, and he still has to face more powerful villains to save as many people as he can. This includes Megumi, who shares the same burden as Yuji for summoning Mahoraga in the middle of the crisis, a plan that cost many lives.

