Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is Getting an Official Novel

Jujutsu Kaisen is getting a new book release for the upcoming debut of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie! Following the massive success of the anime’s debut season, Jujutsu Kaisen‘s franchise will be continuing with its first feature film effort. Making its debut in Japan later this year, this new movie adapts series creator Gege Akutami’s official limited prequel series released some time before the launch of the main serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. In a surprising way, this prequel series is getting yet another kind of adaptation.

Shueisha has announced that there will be an official companion novel released alongside Jujutsu Kaisen 0 when it hits theaters. Based on the script from writer behind the film, Hiroshi Seko, Baraddo Kitagumi will be penning the novel after penning some other novels for the franchise previously. It has yet to be revealed whether or not this novel release will be planned for fans outside of Japan, but it’s certainly another release to look forward to alongside the anime’s big theatrical run later this year.

Releasing in Japan starting on December 24th, unfortunately there is still no international release information for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 just yet. The new movie adapts the very important Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School which tells the story of Yuta Okkotsu, who is forcibly enrolled in Jujutsu Tech a year before the events of the main series. This story fleshes out not only much of the series’ past, but drops some key hints about what to expect for the future of the series should the anime make its return following the movie.

Viz Media has licensed the original prequel manga for those interested, and they describe Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as such, “Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won’t leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?”

