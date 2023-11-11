Jujutsu Kaisen's Sukuna Gets The Low-Cost Cosplay Treatment

The Shibuya Incident Arc has been one of the biggest anime storylines of 2023, and Jujutsu Kaisen isn't appearing to slow down any time soon with its second season. While the storyline began by featuring Gojo trapped in a new reality dubbed the Prison Realm, things have only gone from bad to worse as Yuji Itadori and his friends at Jujutsu Tech try to keep everything together. The King of Curses, Sukuna, has returned to the battlefield and Low-Cost Cosplay has hilariously brought him to life.

Shonen series are no strangers to introducing heroes that have to struggle with inner demons. Anime franchises like Naruto and Bleach have seen heroes dealing with beasts lying in wait, but Jujutsu Kaisen takes things to another level with Sukuna. It doesn't appear as though Yuji will have any chance of making the king of curses into a good person, with Sukuna immediately killing a number of people in his vicinity when he got control during the Shibuya Incident Arc. While Sukuna was able to defeat Jogo in their one-on-one fight, killing the volcano-headed curse, the world of sorcerers is going to deal with one of its biggest challenges to date thanks to Sukuna's long-awaited comeback.

Sukuna Gets The Low-Cost Treatment

Low-Cost Cosplay has created some staggeringly hilarious examples of cosplay over the years. With the cosplayer taking on some major anime franchises, this time he had his sights set on one of Jujutsu Kaisen's most terrifying villains. As per usual, Low-Cost Cosplay has brought this anime character to life using some hilarious household items.

Jujutsu Kaisen's anime is covering the Shibuya Incident Arc, but the manga has moved on from this horrifying storyline. The supernatural shonen series has released quite a few chapters since Gojo was imprisoned inside of the Prison Realm and thanks to recent chapters, has introduced some major moments that will shake the anime adaptation to its core. While a third season has yet to be confirmed by Studio MAPPA, the series will have plenty of material to cover should it continue.

Do you think Sukuna is the biggest villain of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season? What do you think of the Shibuya Incident Arc so far?