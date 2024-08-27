Jujutsu Kaisen Kicks Off Manga Finale Countdown With Special Teaser

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga will end next month and even though Jujutsu Tech only has a scant few chapters to come, creator Gege Akutami isn’t holding back on surprises when it comes to Yuji Itadori’s final battle. Yuji and Sukuna are fighting for the future of the world, seeing characters die, and return, in the pages of the shocking manga. While many Weekly Shonen Jump readers might not be ready to say goodbye to Yuji and his world, Jujutsu Kaisen is giving fans a fantastic send-off in the form of a new trailer that might have shonen fans getting a little misty-eyed.

Warning. Be forewarned that if you aren’t caught up on Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest manga chapters, we’ll be diving into spoiler territory past the events of the anime adaptation. As it stands, we’ve seen characters like Gojo, Choso, and Geto all meet their demise as the king of curses established himself as the “final boss” of the franchise. In the latest manga chapter, Chapter 267, Akutami did something that many readers believed was impossible. Since the Shibuya Incident Arc, many had believed that Nobara Kugisaki was dead as shonen fans were given no updates on her status following the fight against Mahito. Returning with an eye patch and aiding Yuji in his fight against Sukuna, Nobara’s return is one of the most shocking moments in a series known for its shocking moments.

Time To Say Goodbye, Jujutsu Tech

More than likely, barring any delays, Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga will end on September 30th next month. Since creator Gege Akutami has been known to eliminate fan-favorite characters, Yuji surviving the fight against Sukuna is definitely not a given. Recently unleashing his Domain Expansion for the first time and gaining an advantage against the king of the curses, perhaps Itadori will somehow survive to see the final chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen 'Countdown Movie' PV.



Series will be ending in 5 chapters in Weekly Shonen Jump. pic.twitter.com/JIk92fsW5M — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) August 25, 2024

Luckily, Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga might be ending but the anime adaptation still has quite a few major moments to translate before the television series does the same. Studio MAPPA confirmed that a third season was in the works, looking to adapt the story and battles that make up the Culling Game Arc. While no release date was revealed, season three will rattle the anime world once it hits the small screen as the Shibuya Incident Arc did before it.

Want to see how Jujutsu Kaisen comes to an end?