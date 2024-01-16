Jujutsu Kaisen: Usher Tackles Sorcery With Viral Gojo Cosplay

Usher JJK Gojo

These days, anime fans are everywhere. The industry might have been niche at one point, but its fandom has become a mainstream threat. Anime has the kind of variety that appeals to audiences of all ages. Of course, some shows like Jujutsu Kaisen draw more love than others, and now it is going viral thanks to a surprise cosplay by... Usher?!

Yes, that is right! Usher, one of music's top R&B artists, has given Jujutsu Kaisen a go. The singer took to TikTok this week with their take on Gojo, and the viral tribute has sparked some double takes.

Usher's caption:

“RIP Gojo, We're standing next to you...”



He also used ‘Coming Home’ as hashtag lmao. All the jokes & memes have come true pic.twitter.com/0Qoh9chk5O — JJK (Mya) (@JJK_Mya) January 16, 2024

As you can see above, Usher hit up social media with his take on Gojo Satoru with a low-key cosplay. The simple look doesn't require any wig or special make up. Usher is simply posing as Gojo with. His fingers crossed in an all-black outfit complete with a blindfold. So if you take anything from this cosplay, it is that Gojo can be brought to life rather easily.

Obviously, Usher's caption is in reference to the latest Jujutsu Kaisen manga arc, so the singer is caught up. If you are as well, you will know Gojo took on the fight of his life recently. After Sukuna ditched Yuji's body for Megumi, Gojo made his way out of the Prison Realm, and the pair promised to fight one another after a short stint of training. While Gojo had Sukuna on the ropes for awhile, the King of Curses took home the win when he cut Gojo in half. These days, the strongest sorcerer is seemingly dead, but fans like Usher are hopeful Gojo's death is nothing but a temporary blip.

If you want to catch up on Jujutsu Kaisen, the anime and manga are easy to find. The show is currently streaming everywhere from Hulu to Crunchyroll. As for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, it is available on the Shonen Jump app. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In a world where cursed spirits feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryomen Sukuna have been lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of jujutsu sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural!

Although Yuji Itadori looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Research Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object. Little do they know the terror they'll unleash when they break the seal..."

