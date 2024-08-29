Jujutsu Kaisen Star Sparks Debate Over the Manga’s ‘Controversial’ Translation

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest series in anime, and all eyes are on the manga right now. At the end of September, creator Gege Akutami will bring Jujutsu Kaisen to a close, and the series’ finale is sparking all kinds of discussion. The fandom is buzzing with energy ahead of the ending, but thanks to a recent post by Yuji Itadori’s voice actor, Jujutsu Kaisen fans are now embroiled in a debate.

The whole situation came to light in the wake of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267. The manga posted an update that few saw coming as Nobara Kugisaki came back to life. She made her grand return by quoting a line that Yuji shared when his revival was revealed. In the manga’s original text, the allusion was made clear, but the official English translation didn’t have the same zing. The fandom was quick to point out the tidibt, and before long, Jujutsu Kaisen voice actor Adam McArthur came upon the discussion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After brushing up on the debate, McArthur shared his own confusion with the English translation of Jujutsu Kaisen and called out its translator by named. The public callout made the rounds very quickly, and it is sparking some big talk online. From fans to industry pros, the Jujutsu Kaisen debate over its manga translation is heating up in a way no one predicted.

https://twitter.com/YungiChang/status/1828944205042819159?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

When it comes to manga and anime, the fandom has high expectations, and discourse surrounding translations and localizations has never been smooth. At the end of the day, it falls to each reader to decide where they land on the topics as they find new series to stan. And if you are hellbent on having the most authentic reading experience possible with manga like Jujutsu Kaisen, maybe it is time to give Duolingo a shot?

How to Read Jujutsu Kaisen

If you are not caught up on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can check out the manga easily enough before its finale comes to life. The manga is on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

https://twitter.com/Messoliah/status/1828588204049478123?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

What do you think about this latest Jujutsu Kaisen debate? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram.