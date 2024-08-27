New Jujutsu Kaisen Popularity Poll Crowns Its Winners With Historic Vote

Jujutsu Kaisen fans know what they like, and more importantly, they know who they like. Over the years, the series has ushered in a slew of characters from sorcerers to curses. These days, they are coming to a head as Jujutsu Kaisen is on the cusp of its finale. Now, a new popularity poll has gone live for the manga before it ends, and the results proves Gojo Satoru really is the Honored One.

The revelation comes from Weekly Shonen Jump as the magazine dropped Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 267 this week. It was there fans were given the results of the manga’s fourth popularity poll. The top ten picks were shared with fans, and as we all guessed, Gojo came out on top.

And to be clear, Gojo did not just win this poll. He absolutely dominated the event. Gojo now holds the record for most votes in any single Shonen Jump popularity poll, so the fans came out in droves to support the Six Eyes. If you want to check out the list of top ten picks, you can read the Jujutsu Kaisen results below:

GOJO – 113,392 votes

YUJI – 48,131 votes

MEGUMI – 28,502 votes

GETO – 19,156 votes

NAOYA – 11,731 votes

CHOSO – 6,247 votes

YUTA – 5,991 votes

NANAMI – 4,162 votes

SUKUNA – 4,077 votes

TOJI – 3,218 votes



Obviously, Jujutsu Kaisen has some big characters to juggle, but none of them come close to matching Gojo in terms of fame. After all, it isn’t every day that rappers like Megan Thee Stallion tribute an anime in a chorus, but Gojo is the exception. From his viral one-liners to his impressive jujutsu power, Gojo is a force to reckon with, so there was never any doubt he would top this new popularity poll.

Now, Jujutsu Kaisen fans will have to wait and see how the character’s fate shapes up in the manga. The hit series is set to close on September 30, so there are just a few chapters left of Jujutsu Kaisen. At the present, things are not looking so good for Gojo’s future, but creator Gege Akutami could have something up their sleeves for the sorcerer.

Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen? No sweat. You can find the manga on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

“For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori…”

What do you think about this Jujutsu Kaisen update? Did you predict Gojo would win the whole thing? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!