Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 27 Features a Nod to Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo

Jujutsu Kaisen is on a hot streak these days. While the manga hunkers down for a two-week break, readers are still pouring over its most recent chapters. Its Shinjuku Showdown arc has been nothing less than an intense since it began. Still, Jujutsu Kaisen has found ways to lighten the mood on occasion, and volume 27 did just that with a special nod to Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo.

As you can see below, the official cover art for Jujutsu Kaisen volume 27 is now live, and it puts Fumiko Takada center stage. We can see the man dressed in his usual suit complete with red gloves. In the shot, Fumihiko is pointing his hands forward with a finger stretched forward. And if this pose is familiar to you, well – then you must know about Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo.

After all, Fumihiko is replicating the pose that Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo does for the cover of his manga's first volume. From the yellow background to their bright colors, Jujutsu Kaisen makes its homage to Yoshio Sawai's manga clear as day. It is fitting that Fumihiko is the one to make this nod, and of course, readers of Jujutsu Kaisen will get why.

After all, Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo is an absurd series, and its lead is just as wacky. In Jujutsu Kaisen, we don't have many leads like that, but the persona Fumihiko dons while in the Culling Game comes close. Dressed as a far-out hero, Fumihiko becomes a goofy figurehead once he enters battle. His eccentric jokes and spirited behavior align perfectly with Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo, so we are sure Sawai would approve of this nod.

If you are not familiar with Fumihiko, the character dates back a ways in Jujutsu Kaisen. His first mention comes just before the Culling Game begins, and from there, the sorcerer becomes an important figure. So for those who want to check out the hero, Jujutsu Kaisen can be read on the Shonen Jump app. You can read more about the hit shonen series courtesy of its synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

