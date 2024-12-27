Jujutsu Kaisen Epilogue Finally Revisits One of Its Biggest Yuji Teases

Jujutsu Kaisen might have released its final manga chapter earlier this year but creator Gege Akutami was more than willing to make a comeback to fill out the series finale. The mangaka didn’t just flesh out some of the futures of the supporting characters that helped fight the shonen’s biggest curses, it gave readers more time to see what future lay ahead for our three favorite sorcerers, Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara. For the star of the series, now that fighting against some of his biggest enemies is no longer a problem, Yuji’s future might be focused far more on romance.

Warning. If you don’t want Jujutsu Kaisen’s epilogue spoiled, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. In the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, prior to the fight against Geto and his forces in the Shibuya Incident Arc, the supernatural shonen series brought back a character that appeared to have a major fondness for the heroic protagonist. Yuko Ozawa was a former classmate to Yuji who had long spent her time admiring the better half of Sukuna from afar. While Yuko never found herself fighting alongside the potential love of her life, hope sprang eternal for Ozawa and the epilogue proves it.

Yuji x Yuko

In the series finale epilogue, Yuji and Yuko meet for one last time before the series truly does come to an end. Now that Sukuna has been defeated, the pair are able to take time with one another, marveling at the snow around them. While she doesn’t reveal her feelings to Yuji straight out, Yuko does state in no uncertain terms in her mind that she likes Itadori. Needless to say, this fact is one that will always blow the minds of Yuji’s best friends, Megumi and Nobara.

Jujutsu Kaisen might be over but the series will remain a major influence on the shonen world for years to come. Even with the manga wrapped, the anime adaptation still has some big moments to cover and, most likely, has several seasons and movies ahead of it to play catch up. Most likely, we won’t see this moment between Yuji and Yuko for years but that doesn’t mean it won’t have a serious impact on the Studio MAPPA production once it airs.

Want to see what other developments rise for the students of Jujutsu Tech?