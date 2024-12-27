Jujutsu Kaisen’s Creator Reveals the Inspiration Behind Todo’s Powers

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga released its Volumes 29 and 30 on December 25th, 2024. The manga stopped serializing in Weekly Shonen Jump in September 2024. The story ends with Sukuna’s defeat and the sorcerers preparing to reset the broken Jujutsu world, which is just what Gojo wanted. The final volume includes a 16-page epilogue that features four extra stories centering around Nobara Kugisaki, Yuko Ozawa, Panda, and Uraume. Additionally, both volumes have several illustrations as one of them reveals the inspiration behind Todo’s vibraslap.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Aoi Todo is one of the most popular Jujutsu Kaisen characters. He debuts at the Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc and quickly becomes one of Yuji’s closest allies. Todo is a powerful Grade 1 sorcerer who provides excellent support to Yuji in a battle. After the duo’s intense battle against Hanami in the Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc, they reunite in Shibuya. They fight against Mahito, a more powerful opponent than Hanami. Todo loses his left hand and disappears from the story since then. He returns to readers’ delight after almost four years later to give Yuji the final push against Sukuna after Choso’s death. However, Todo returns with a strange power.

MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 29 Reveals Todo’s Vibraslap Is Inspired By a Comedian

In an extra illustration, Gege Akutami draws a popular Japanese comedian, Jun Itoda. @f9x00 shares, “The guy in Vol 29 extras is presumed to be Jun Itoda. A Japanese comedian who used vibraslap in one of his gigs. He might’ve inspired Gege to add vibra slap tech for Todo.” Itoda performs tsukkomi, a traditional style of comedy in Japanese culture, in the comedy duo Speed Wagon.

Since Todo’s cursed technique, Boogie Woogie is triggered by clapping his hands, he shouldn’t conventionally be unable to use it anymore. Since Mahito’s Idle Transfiguration technique hit him, he can’t recover his hand using Reverse Cursed Technique either. Mahito’s technique alters the shape of his target’s soul, hence RCT is useless against it. This should’ve been the end of his career as a Jujutsu sorcerer. However, he returns with a vibraslap attached to his left hand. Yuta Okkotsu helps Todo fine-tune the vibraslap, which is how the latter returns stronger than ever.

MAPPA

This instrument allows him to perform approximately 50 swaps per second. Todo changed the condition for activating his cursed technique from a clap to a metal piece hitting a wooden box. He also makes a binding vow to expand the range and targets of his technique if he limits the number of swaps per strike. Todo returns in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 259 to lend Yuji a hand. After Sukuna uses his Divine Flame, Yuji is left alone on the battlefield and watches his brother, Choso, disintegrate in front of him.

Since Yuji can’t find the others, he thinks the others fell victim to Sukuna’s technique as well. Just when he’s about to drown in despair, Todo appears again to lend him the support he needs. Todo and Yuji team up one last time against the final villain. Additionally, Todo also used his Boogie Woogie to help Yuta kill Kenjaku, which is revealed in Chapter 259.

H/T: @f9x00