Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Yuji's New Sukuna Pact with Yuta

Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed a new pact between Yuji Itadori and Yuta Okkotsu concerning Sukuna in the newest chapter! With the Shibuya Incident shaking up the franchise forever and launching it into a whole new status quo, a new arc of the series has officially begun as fans have started to see the new elements of this shift reveal themselves. One of those elements was the return of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 protagonist, Yuta Okkotsu to the series, and the newest chapter teases that he'll be sticking around for the long run from here on out.

Previous chapters revealed that while Yuta had been assigned to carry out Yuji's reinstated execution (now that Satoru Gojo is out of the picture) by the jujutsu higher ups, it was actually something that Yuta and Gojo worked out ahead of time to protect Yuji in this exact situation. After the two of them had fought, and Yuta had essentially killed Yuji at the end of it, it seems Yuji trusts Yuta enough to be the one to put him down should he fully awaken Sukuna in the future.

Chapter 144 sees Yuji, Yuta, Choso, and Megumi Fushigoro continue to work out their plans as to how to proceed before Noritoshi Kamo's Culling Game officially begins, but Yuji is still carrying the weight of Sukuna's actions during the Shibuya Incident on his shoulders. He wants to help Megumi, but he also knows that he provides the greatest danger to him as Sukuna has something planned for Megumi.

Yuji says this so himself as he tells Yuta that and confirms that he has eaten 15 of the 20 Sukuna fingers thus far. He doesn't believe Sukuna will be able to forcibly take over his body again should he eat the final five, but also wants a contingency plan in place. It's here he asks Yuta that if he ever does fully become Sukuna again, he wants Yuta to kill him as Yuta's probably the only one strong enough to do it.

Yuta does agree, and this provides quite the exciting set up for the future. Not only is this raising a flag for the fact that Yuji is bound to eat all 20 fingers at some point in the series, but there's a chance we'll see a full fight between a fully powered Sukuna and Yuta. This could play out in a completely different way, of course, but at least it confirms Yuta will be sticking around the series as the powerful protector in Gojo's place.

But what do you think? Do you think this pact will eventually come to fruition in Jujutsu Kaisen's future? How do you think Yuta will stack up to a full power Sukuna?