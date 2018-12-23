Anime Fans Are Split Over Jump Festa 2019

Jump Festa marks a special time for anime fans each year, and the event just wrapped its latest run. This weekend, the event took over Japan once more to celebrate all things Shonen Jump, but netizens are not about to let the huge gathering go away without a fan-war first.

After all, the Internet is feeling split over the convention, and it seems there is no middle ground when it comes to critiques.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those unaware, Jump Festa 2019 got underway in Japan on December 21, and it gave a spotlight to all things shonen. The event, which is run by Shueisha, marks one of the anime industry’s biggest events. Jump Festa has historically ushered in big announcements for titles like One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball, and many more. However, it looks like fans of Dragon Ball left the event rather put out.

Despite growing rumors regarding an anime revival for Dragon Ball Super, Jump Festa made no mention of an order this year. In fact, the Super Stage for the event was rather low-key as it reiterated footage and visuals from Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The event did hype up the series’ brand-new manga arc, but fans were ultimately letdown over the absence of any anime update whether it be good or bad.

Still, the event did please plenty more. One Piece took time to offer a nostalgic 20th anniversary update, and the creator of Naruto went big by sharing a first-look at his new title. Masashi Kishimoto will released a new shonen series called Samurai 8 next year along with artist Akira Okubo, giving fans something major to look forward to.

Of course, this big-name titles were not the only ones represented at Jump Festa. My Hero Academia rang in the event with a special trailer for its fourth season, and it was joined by two highly anticipated anime series. Both Dr. Stone and The Promised Neverland set out new trailers at Jump Festa, reassuring fans that Shueisha’s IPs are as strong as ever.

As you can see below, the fan-war over Jump Festa is still raging on, but there are plenty of fans simply eager to see what the next year will bring the industry. With anime on the rise worldwide, the medium has more potential than ever before, and companies like Shueisha are primed to make the most out of that popularity if they play their cards right.

So, what did you think about this year’s round-up from Jump Festa? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime

Get Hyped

*Jump Festa happens*



*meh knows whats gonna happen*



*still gets excited* pic.twitter.com/PVSl0OTPHm — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) December 22, 2018

Final Form

The Jump Festa arc of DBS is by far the best so far. Had us on our toes and that ending blew everyone away.



10/10



Good shit Toriyama. — Victor Perez (@ZerepRotciv) December 23, 2018

Did You Say Free Manga?

There’s a room at Jump Festa where you just read manga with refreshments. Pretty lit imo lol pic.twitter.com/tAgW7tkcgx — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) December 23, 2018

Abandon Ship

Jump Festa (2018). pic.twitter.com/IVV86JgEPb — Erren Van Duine (@ErrenVanDuine) December 23, 2018

Vote For Streams!

Why JUMP Festa 2019 is the greatest in the history of the event:



No, it’s not because every series, game or figure booth has brain-melting announcements. It’s because the Super Stages are being broadcasted online via niconico. Why is this a big deal? — Greg (@ochimusha108) December 22, 2018

The Only GIF That Matters

DB Fans reaction to JUMP Festa pic.twitter.com/nHQhENUBpe — Ray Ryo (@ray_ry0) December 23, 2018

Too Much Too Soon…?

So… they announced nothing.

Jump Festa jumped the shark. — DBanimators (waited for the movie) (@DBanimators) December 23, 2018

Consolation Memes