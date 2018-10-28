Jump Festa 2019 Main Stage Schedule Surfaces

Are you ready for shonen’s biggest convention to get underway? Over in Japan, the folks at Weekly Shonen Jump are ready to go hard with Jump Festa 2019, and it isn’t hard to see how hyped the convention will be.

After all, the schedule for Jump Festa’s weekend has surfaced online, and it is a doozy.

Recently, fans on social media started buzzing when scans of Shueisha’s latest Weekly Shonen Jump issue went live. Netizens were to quick to share details about the scans’ reported schedule for Jump Festa, and the event will be real stacked if the translations stack up.

According to reports, the shonen-centric weekend will kick off on December 22. The Prince of Tennis will get the main stage’s panels going before My Hero Academia leads the charge. An upcoming anime called The Promised Neverland will follow before Kimetsu no Yaiba, We Never Learn and Haikyu!! wrap the stage.

On the following day, Jump Festa will welcome even more shonen giants. December 23 will open its main stage with Kono Oto Tomare! before Dragon Ball Super roars to life. Just after lunch, Black Clover will slide in before Gintama and Boruto follow back to back. Finally, the event will end with One Piece that Sunday evening, giving fans a special look at the Straw Hats.

So far, there are no details out about Jump Festa’s first day. The event kicks off in Tokyo on December 21, and fans are expecting big things from the event. Last year, fans were first told about Dragon Ball Super‘s impending film at the event, and creators like Eiichiro Oda and Masashi Kishimoto updated fans on their franchise’s live-action pursuits.

Right now, fans can look forward to a few things in particular for the convention. Not long ago, Shueisha confirmed the event will share a sneak-peek at Monkey D. Luffy’s climatic battle with Charlotte Katakuri, appeasing One Piece fans in a big way. The Promised Neverland will also screen early footage at its panel as the highly anticipated anime prepares for a 2019 release. After a packed schedule last year, Jump Festa is ready to do it all once again, and its line-up can only mean big news for otakus this holiday season.

So, what news are you hoping to see break at this massive convention?