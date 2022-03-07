Jump Festa 2022 to Stream On Demand Outside of Japan for the First Time Ever

Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2022 convention might have taken place exclusively in Japan last year, but now many of the convention’s panels will be available on-demand for international fans for the first time ever! The Jump Festa convention is often one of the biggest events of the year for anime and manga fans as Shueisha often showcases not only their current projects in the works, but drops teases for new projects they have coming in the future. It’s gotten increasingly more popular with fans outside of Japan, and now they will be able to get a taste of the experience for themselves!

Shueisha has announced that they will be officially offering the archived footage from several of their Jump Festa 2022 stage shows (which took place exclusively in Japan last December) to their official YouTube Channel, “Jump Channel” and on Jump Festa’s official website for a limited time starting March 7, 2022 at 7:00AM (PST) until March 20, 2022 at 7:59AM (PST). This On Demand version of the convention is the first time in the Jump Festa’s history that it will be available to view outside of Japan, and will feature English subtitles for each of its offerings as Shueisha hopes to better expand its reach to fans over the world.

The On Demand archived footage includes the follows Jump Festa 2022 manga stages (though it may vary in some regions):

Spy x Family

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai

World Trigger

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

The Prince of Tennis II

Dragon Ball Super

Bleach

Chainsaw Man

Platinum End

World’s End Harem

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Jujutsu Kaisen

Dr. Stone

My Hero Academia

One Piece

Each of these special stages during Jump Festa 2022 did not only come with big announcements for each of the respective series’ futures, but also featured special guests and more that helped make it a much more grand experience for those fans in Japan who were able to attend it live. Now fans in international regions will be able to jump into the panels themselves at their own pace and see why this particular convention is always such a big deal!

What do you think? Are you excited to check out Jump Festa 2022’s special panels? Which are you most excited to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!