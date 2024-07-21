Jump Festa 2025 Dates Announced

Jump Festa may be a few months away, but it seems the team at Shueisha has big plans for the event. The annual show promises to show off the biggest titles slated for the next year, after all. All eyes will be on Jump Festa 2025 when December rolls around, and we just got its dates.

Not long ago, a report from Japan confirmed Jump Festa 2025 will go down on December 21-22, 2024. The event takes place in Tokyo each winter, and it never fails to sell out. After all, Shueisha brings its top titles to the event, and fans are already speculating what is on its docket for next year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/jumpfesta/status/1814813792200724809?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

After all, the shonen world will have big things to celebrate in 2025. For one, it seems likely that the final season of My Hero Academia will launch in 2025, and that is far from it. The fourth and final cour of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is on the docket. Plus, fans are expecting updates on Jujutsu Kaisen season three and the much-anticipated Chainsaw Man movie.

For now, the anime industry is working through its summer season in the wake of Anime Expo 2024. The annual event takes place during the week of July 4th each year. The show, which is held in Los Angeles, has grown considerably in the wake of anime’s increased popularity. In Japan, this week also marked an impressive anime event as Jump Victory Carnival got underway. Thanks to the convention, the world was gifted a brand-new trailer of Dragon Ball Daima ahead of its fall launch. So of course, all eyes are on Jump Festa 2025 to see what goodies it will announce.

What do you hope to see take the stage at Jump Festa 2025?