Jump Festa 2025: Dragon Ball, Chainsaw Man, JJK & More to Get Massive Updates

December is a good month to be an anime fan. In addition to the incredible slate of currently releasing shows, like Dandadan and Dragon Ball DAIMA, the end of the year could also bring a tidal wave of updates for the biggest modern anime. Jump Festa 2025, the annual anime and manga convention in Tokyo, is rumored to deliver massive updates for Dragon Ball, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, SPY X FAMILY, My Hero Acadamia, and Kaiju No. 8, and so many more.

The nature of each panel hasn’t been revealed. But, it is widely speculated that the aforementioned shows (and more) will receive major announcements for their respective next seasons/movies. The big hitters of this year’s event are undoubtedly the One Piece remake, Chainsaw Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Titled The One Piece, the new remake was announced at last year’s Jump Festa, and is being developed by Netflix and Wit Studio. So far, fans have only seen concept art for the new show, and are hoping to get their hands on something more substantial. Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is a stand-in for Season 2. As popular as the first season was, fans were frustrated when it only ran for 12 episodes. The Reze Arc movie is adding to that frustration, but the upcoming panel should reveal whether the wait is worth it. The third season of Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most hotly anticipated shows, especially following the devastating “Shibuya Incident Arc” from Season 2, which culled many popular characters.

Jump Festa 2025 Line-Up

In chronological order from December 21, Season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 3 of Spy X Family, and Dragon Ball Super are all expected or anticipated to receive major updates and/or reveals. On Sunday, December 22, expect massive reveals for Season 8 of My Hero Academia, the Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, Season 5 of Blue Exorcist, Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8, and The One Piece remake. If that wasn’t enough, fans also speculate that Demon Slayer‘s Infinity Castle movie, Season 2 of Dandadan, a new Gintama spin-off, Season 2 of Dr. Stone, and Season 2 of Hell’s Paradise could also be announced over the weekend.

Jump Festa will be available to stream on Shonen Jump Group’s official YouTube channel, “Jump Channel.” The full schedule can be found on Jump Festa’s official website. To say Jump Festa 2025’s panel slate is stacked is a severe understatement. Chainsaw Man, Kaiju No.8, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, and SPY X FAMILY are possibly the most popular modern anime around. An announcement for any one of them is a good day for anime fans. All of them getting major updates is Christmas come early.

