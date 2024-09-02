Jump Festa 2025 Poster Released With Event Lineup

Shueisha’s gearing up for their next major Jump Festa event later this year, and ahead of the event has revealed its line up along with the first poster for Jump Festa 2025. Shueisha holds an annual event each year where they show off many of the now in the works projects from their various Shonen Jump projects. This event often comes with major updates about the anime adaptations or first reveals of some big adaptations also in the works, so fans are always excited to see which franchises are going to be highlighted in any particular year. This time around is no different either.

Jump Festa 2025 will be taking place at Chiba’s Makuhari Messe event hall in Japan on December 21st and 22nd, and while it has yet to be officially announced, previous years have featured live streams for fans in international territories. Ahead of the event coming later this year, Jump Festa 2025 has revealed their full line up of series they are planning to highlight as part of the convention. You can get the breakdown below along with the poster revealed for Jump Festa 2025.

Jump Festa 2025 Lineup Revealed

Red Stage

My Hero Academia

One Piece

Dragon Ball

Jujutsu Kaisen

Chainsaw Man

Spy x Family

Kaiju No. 8

The Prince of Tennis

Blue Exorcist

Rurouni Kenshin



Blue Stage

Bleach

Dan Da Dan

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Gintama

Sakamoto Days

Witch Watch

Blue Box

Haikyu!!

World Trigger

Mission: Yozakura Family

Jump Studio Stage

Dr. Stone

Undead Unluck

Me & Roboco

The Elusive Samurai

Akane-banashi

Gag Manga Biyori

Moriarty the Patriot

Jump SQ

Shonen Jump+ 10th Anniversary Stage

Aharen-san wa Hakarenai

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku

Oblivion Battery

Chained Soldir

Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess

2.5 Dimensional Seduction

Oshi no Ko

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective

Magilumiere Co. Ltd.

Takopi’s Original Sin

Marriage Toxin

You and I Are Polar Opposites

Ramen Akaneko

Kindergarten Wars

There are some curious absences that are especially highlighted by the poster such as Boruto: Two Blue Vortex or the original Naruto franchise (which is still planning to return with four new episodes for its 20th anniversary). But while these series are not listed here, the franchises still around give fans a wide variety of new updates and announcements to be potentially hopeful for as we get closer to Jump Festa 2025 coming this December. So fans will want to keep an eye out for what could go down.