Jump Festa 2025 Poster Released With Event Lineup

Shueisha’s gearing up for their next major Jump Festa event later this year, and ahead of the event has revealed its line up along with the first poster for Jump Festa 2025. Shueisha holds an annual event each year where they show off many of the now in the works projects from their various Shonen Jump projects. This event often comes with major updates about the anime adaptations or first reveals of some big adaptations also in the works, so fans are always excited to see which franchises are going to be highlighted in any particular year. This time around is no different either.
Jump Festa 2025 will be taking place at Chiba’s Makuhari Messe event hall in Japan on December 21st and 22nd, and while it has yet to be officially announced, previous years have featured live streams for fans in international territories. Ahead of the event coming later this year, Jump Festa 2025 has revealed their full line up of series they are planning to highlight as part of the convention. You can get the breakdown below along with the poster revealed for Jump Festa 2025.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Jump Festa 2025 Lineup Revealed
Red Stage
- My Hero Academia
- One Piece
- Dragon Ball
- Jujutsu Kaisen
- Chainsaw Man
- Spy x Family
- Kaiju No. 8
- The Prince of Tennis
- Blue Exorcist
- Rurouni Kenshin
Blue Stage
- Bleach
- Dan Da Dan
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
- Gintama
- Sakamoto Days
- Witch Watch
- Blue Box
- Haikyu!!
- World Trigger
- Mission: Yozakura Family
Jump Studio Stage
- Dr. Stone
- Undead Unluck
- Me & Roboco
- The Elusive Samurai
- Akane-banashi
- Gag Manga Biyori
- Moriarty the Patriot
- Jump SQ
Shonen Jump+ 10th Anniversary Stage
- Aharen-san wa Hakarenai
- Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku
- Oblivion Battery
- Chained Soldir
- Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess
- 2.5 Dimensional Seduction
- Oshi no Ko
- Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective
- Magilumiere Co. Ltd.
- Takopi’s Original Sin
- Marriage Toxin
- You and I Are Polar Opposites
- Ramen Akaneko
- Kindergarten Wars
There are some curious absences that are especially highlighted by the poster such as Boruto: Two Blue Vortex or the original Naruto franchise (which is still planning to return with four new episodes for its 20th anniversary). But while these series are not listed here, the franchises still around give fans a wide variety of new updates and announcements to be potentially hopeful for as we get closer to Jump Festa 2025 coming this December. So fans will want to keep an eye out for what could go down.