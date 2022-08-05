Junji Ito Reveals His Favorite Spooky Stories He's Created

We're still a few months away from the spooky season in October, though that hardly stops master of horror Junji Ito from diving into terrifying tales. With the horror mangaka having two anime adaptations on the way via Toonami's Uzumaki and Netflix's Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, the artist recently took the opportunity to break down his favorite stories that he's created over the years and what makes them resonate with himself and his fans.

Ito explains in the interview with Viz Media that he is always seeking to create stories that he's never seen before, with the most original tales that he's weaved being his favorite. These include the likes of the Hanging Balloons, Enigma of Amigura Fault, and The Long Dream. The latter of these stories was depicted in the anthology series, The Junji ito Collection, with the story of the Hanging Balloons set to be brought to the small screen thanks to the upcoming Maniac. At present, it's still up in the air if we'll ever see Enigma of Amigura Fault be adapted into an anime series, though we wouldn't be surprised if it was included in the upcoming Netflix series as it has never been adapted to this point.

Viz Media posted the interview with the master of horror via their Official Twitter Account, not only exploring some of Junji Ito's favorite stories but also diving into his career as a manga artist and how he worked to create tales of terror that had never been seen before:

We spent some time with mangaka Junji Ito (@junjiitofficial) and talked about fear of the unknown, favorite stories, and his long career! pic.twitter.com/tspNOw7JoO — VIZ (@VIZMedia) August 5, 2022

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into these three spine-chilling stories, they revolve around some wild concepts such as floating doppelgangers attempting to hang innocent victims from a noose, person-sized holes emerging from the side of a mountain that beckon to those who see them, and a man who finds himself trapped in an eternal dream which is having a disastrous effect on his physical condition. Despite spending decades working as a manga artist, Ito himself has shown no signs of stopping any time soon and recently won an Eisner Award for his work, proving how successful the mangaka's style has become.

