Junji Ito's Gyo Gets Hilariously Horrifying Low-Cost Cosplay

Junji Ito is one of the most well-known horror manga artists of all time, creating spooky stories that work quite well during the Halloween season. While stories such as Uzumaki, The Enigama of Amigura Fault, and Hanging Balloons have created some creepy creatures in their wake, Gyo might stand atop the series when it comes to nightmare fuel. Now, the account known as Low-Cost Cosplay has taken the opportunity to hilariously recreate one of the creepiest creations of the story which introduces walking aquatic life threatening mankind.

Gyo was first released as a manga in 2001, presenting a terrifying premise wherein sharks, fish, octopi, and various other aquatic life started attaching to devices that allowed them to walk on land and do some serious damage to humanity in the process. Eventually, the devices started overtaking humans and would see men and women transformed into creepy creatures themselves. In 2012, the story receive an anime adaptation via a full-length feature film that was created by none other than Ufotable. Long before the anime studio made Demon Slayer, the production house sharpened its skills by creating creatures that might be far more terrifying than anything that Tanjiro and company have fought against in their shonen series.

Gyo's Low-Cost Makeover

The humans that are overtaken by the strange devices might be even scarier than the sharks that descend upon the surface dwellers. Spreading like a plague, Gyo's story doesn't present a rosy future for humanity with a scant few survivors attempting to turn back the tide of horrors hitting the world. There has yet to be an additional anime adaptation that retells Gyo's tale though Junji Ito has plenty of adaptations in the works.

If you wanted a spooky anime for the Halloween season, Gyo might be the right pick for you. If this is your first time hearing of the movie, here's how Aniplex describes the Junji Ito horror story, "A devastating, disgusting 'Death Stench' is spreading across Japan, creating deadly mutant fish as it covers the land. The country is being invaded by ferocious fish with sharp metal legs, hell-bent on death and destruction! Amidst the carnage, Kaori embarks on a desperate quest to find her missing boyfriend before he is lost to the mayhem that is sweeping the land. Facing four-legged killer sharks, machine-driven squid and the myriad dangers of Tokyo, now an urban war zone, Kaori must find the truth behind these mechanical monsters and face an evil greater than she ever could have imagined."