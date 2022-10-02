Junji Ito Is About to Enter the World of NFTs

The world of NFTs is rather vast, and since its popularization, millions have looked into its collectibility. Despite concerns over intellectualism and sustainability, NFTs are becoming bigger by the day. And not long ago, one of manga's most beloved creators confirmed they are releasing their own NFT series.

The news comes from Junji Ito, one of manga's most iconic creators when it comes to horror. The Eisner-winning artist just announced plans to release an NFT series based on their hit story Tomie. So if you want to nab one of its pieces, Ito's collection will launch in November.

According to Ito's crew, the NFT asset-based brand ANIMETA will be handling the collection's release. The company also said it is "looking forward" to long-term deals with other manga creators. At this point, ANIMETA has not shared plans for other manga-centric collections, but Ito could start a trend.

Of course, Ito has plenty of work underhand these days aside from this NFT series. Currently, the mangaka is involved in two anime series adapting his works, Uzumaki and Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre. Of course, Ito regularly puts out new shorts and one-shots for horror fans to delight in. His most famous works to date include works like Tomie and Gyo. And after decades in the business, Ito has become an industry-leading artist with fans like Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro backing him up.

What do you make of this latest project from Ito? Do you ever plan on collecting anime-related NFTs? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.