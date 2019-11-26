Makeup Artist Brings a Horrifying Junji Ito Monster to Life

Junji Ito is one of the undisputed greatest masters of horror working today. With one of his best stories, Uzumaki, being made into an Adult Swim and his tale of a succubus stalking men, Tomie, being developed into a live action feature length film for Hollywood, sometimes some of his other stories can get lost in the shuffle. Recently, a makeup artist has taken one of Ito’s most disturbing short stories and brought it to life with prosthetics and make up to bring the terrifying neighbor from “The Window Next Door” to life in all of its horror!

Twitter User and Makeup Artist JPSpiders shared this amazing, and disturbing, recreation of the horrific neighbor who is attempting to lure an unsuspecting young man living next to her into her house, causing many a sleepless night for the boy as the woman inches ever closer:

My prosthetic makeup of the character in Junji Ito’s short story The Woman Next Door. #horror #uzumaki #mangahorror pic.twitter.com/JN6UqUoFMJ — Leonardo (@jpspiders) November 24, 2019

The story itself revolved around a teenage boy, waking up in the middle of the night, realizing that his neighbor was not all that she seemed to be, beckoning him to come over. With her grotesque appearance eventually revealed, she attempted to make her way over to the protagonist’s room, which consistently keeping him in a state of fear throughout the nights.

The monstrous tale was adapted for the recent Junji Ito Collection anime, though the series wasn’t exactly received to critical acclaim thanks to concerns of fans regarding the animation. It’s clear that the upcoming Uzumaki series will look far closer to Ito’s original work, playing out in black and white like the original story.

