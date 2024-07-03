Junji Ito Reveals Earth-Shattering Uzumaki Update

Boy oh boy anime horror fans, do we have some good news for you. Adult Swim turned many heads when it announced that the programming block was creating a new anime adaptation of Junji Ito’s Uzumaki, but that announcement was followed with some bad news. Cartoon Network and Production I.G. confirmed in the past that the series had been indefinitely delayed, leaving many fans to wonder if the creepy story would ever hit the small screen. Luckily, in a new interview, the master of horror gives a major update on the series and when fans might expect it to arrive.

For those who might need a refresher on Uzumaki, the story revolves around a small mountain town that is dealing with some horrifying circumstances. Plagued by a curse that sees “spirals” emerging in some terrifying ways, the original manga houses some of the creepiest imagery in any manga story ever conceived. While Junji Ito has seen a handful of anime adaptations that have brought some of his best stories to life, there has never been an anime adaptation focusing on Uzumaki. Surprisingly enough, a live-action feature-length film was released in Japan in 2000, though it never made the leap to the animated medium.

Uzumaki in 2024

In a new interview with the Japan Times, Junji Ito confirms that the first four episodes of Toonami’s Uzumaki are completed. Not only are they finished, but Ito himself gives them his stamp of approval. In detailing the appeal of the story, the horror master details what helps Uzumaki, and its spirals, so scary, “It has a charm that makes it clear why some people are obsessed with uncovering the secret of its pattern but unraveling it will be difficult and likely plunge one’s world into chaos.”

The article also reveals that Uzumaki will be released later this year on Adult Swim, though refrains from sharing a specific release date. Following the many delays that hounded the series for years, this is great news for horror fans as this Halloween season might have a major anime addition added to its roster. Based on the footage that fans have seen so far, Uzumaki might be the best Junji Ito anime adaptation to date.

