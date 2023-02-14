Studio Chizu and More Earn Global Achievement Award at JX 23

Anime is becoming more known the world over, with films and television series from the medium making their way to theaters and small screens gaining serious traction in North America and countless other countries. With anime films hitting the top ten when it comes to opening weekends in movie theaters, it should come as no surprise to see a major studio receiving awards for the work that they've done. Now, Studio Chizu has received the "Global Achievement Award" at the new event, JX 23, which celebrates Japanese innovators across the board.

If you're unfamiliar with Studio Chizu, the animation studio is responsible for some major movies in the anime world, producing works such as the critically acclaimed Belle, along with other juggernauts in the medium such as Mirai, The Boy And The Beast, and Wolf Children to name a few. First opening its doors in 2011, the production house was founded by Mamoru Hosoda and Yuichiro Saito, with the former directing the movie, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, which is used for Chizu's logo. Despite a short history, the studio has already won three Japan Academy Prize For Animation of The Year awards in its history, showing that the animators of Chizu have hit the ground floor running.

Studio Chizu For The Win

Chizu shared the big news following the JX'23 awards which took place on February 9th with the Consulate General of Japan in Los Angeles, with CEO of Chizu, Yuichiro Saito, in attendance to accept the award for the work that the studio has done within the realm of anime and animation in general:

Studio Chizu received a Culture Impact Award in Film from the board of JX'23. 🌟



An event co-hosted by the LA Next Generation Japanese American Leaders Initiative & the @JPNConsulateLA, to honor the journey of Japanese innovators in entertainment, music, animation, & Web3. ✨ pic.twitter.com/CXtqP2Te2F — Studio Chizu – “BELLE” OUT NOW (@StudioChizu) February 10, 2023

Also honored at the event for a Global Achievement Award was the band ONE OK ROCK, who helped create music for such properties as the live-action Kingdom movie, based on the popular anime franchise, the video game DMC Devil May Cry, Captain Harlock, and the upcoming game Yakuza Ishin.

At present, Chizu has been tight-lipped when it comes to their next project, but following the reception to their critically acclaimed films in the past, there are plenty of anime fans who would run to theaters to see what else the production house creates in the future.

What's your favorite movie from Studio Chizu? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Chizu's animated projects.