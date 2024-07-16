Kagurabachi Creator Has Not Forgotten About Chihiro’s Mom

Kagurabachi has been quickly rising within the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine even before it released a single chapter, but the creator has some big plans to fill out more of Chihiro Rokuhira’s family in the future! Kagurabachi has yet to even reach the 50 chapter mark within the magazine, but each new volume of the series is doing better with sales than fans might have ever expected to see. While Chihiro continues to struggle to track down the missing Enchanted Blades, fans are getting to see a little more of how he thinks and operates in the midst of battle.

Originally introduced with just only his father, Chihiro was set out on his initial path of revenge after his father was killed and the Enchanted Blades were stolen. The series has yet to share a glimpse of Chihiro’s mother, and thankfully it won’t be one of those situations where we never really get to see her. If Kagurabachi continues to share new chapters, original creator Takeru Hokazono revealed during Japan Expo (as noted by @brkagurabachi on X) that he will write about Chihiro’s mother in a future volume and that she will have importance to the story.

While Hokazono was unfortunately light on details as to how Chihiro’s mother will factor into the story, or his past, it’s something to look forward to if Kagurabachi continues with its run. It’s likely safe from a potential cancellation by Shueisha at this point as they currently see the series having a bright future with Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but it’s best to support the series anyway in the hopes Hokazono will get to tell his entire story as planned.

If you wanted to check out the Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi manga as it releases, you can find the newest chapters online for free with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service (and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription). New chapters are released on a weekly basis, and the first physical volume will be getting an English language release in the United States later this Fall.

As for what to expect from this new manga that’s been taking over Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with each new chapter, Kagurabachi is teased as such, “Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son–they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!”