Kagurabachi: Shueisha Wants the Manga to Lead Its Next Generation

Kagurabachi may been less than a year old, but even still, the manga has become a household name. Released by Shueisha, the swordplay shonen series punches well above its weight class. To date, Kagurabachi stands as one of the biggest recent releases of any manga, and a new report suggests Shueisha has big expectations for the action series moving forward.

The confession comes from Manganuma, a TV program hosted by Kawashima & Yamauchi overseas. The TV series is focused on all things manga from classic series to recent hits. This week, the program shifted its eyes to Kagurabachi, and it was there the two hosts learned something major from Shueisha.

According to the hosts, Kawashima & Yamauchi met with an executive at Shueisha for lunch recently, and Kagurabachi came into conversation. It was there the exec said the publisher "wanted Kagurabachi to carry the next generation of Jump."

So yeah, talk about pressure. Kagurabachi does not turn one until September 2024, but already, Shueisha has high hopes for the series.

As far as Manganuma is concerned, Kagurabachi is the "next ace" for Jump, and there is plenty of evidence to support that belief. Not only has the series earned praise from Kohei Horikoshi (My Hero Academia) and Takehiko Inoue (Vagabond), but its volumes are selling like hot cakes. With just two volumes to its name, Kagurabachi has been given a number of rare reprints as its copies continue to sell out. Fans across the globe are even ordering the Japanese volumes to show their support, marking a truly worldwide rally for all things Kagurabachi. So if creator Takeru Hokazono ever doubted his talent, well – the creator should know Kagurabachi has already amassed a legion of loyal fans.

If you are not familiar with Kagurabachi, the manga is easy to find. The title can be read in English on Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Kagurabachi, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son--they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!"

