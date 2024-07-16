Kagurabachi Makes History With Rare Oricon Ranking

Kagurabachi’s newest volume of the manga recently hit shelves in Japan, and as a result has made quick history with a rare top spot in the Oricon weekly rankings! Kagurabachi has been a massive hit with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine before it even released its first chapter, and series creator Takeru Hokazono has been a wonder in that it’s the creator’s very first project. The success has been wild to see as it’s gone viral with fans worldwide with under 50 chapters through its manga run thus far, and has yet to even get an anime to push that popularity to the next level.

Kagurabachi recently hit shelves across Japan with the release of Volume 3 of the manga, and the series continues to have a great deal of sales through Japan. Within the first week of the volume’s release, total sales of the Kagurabachi manga have reached over 67,000 copies sold across the three volumes. This puts it into the top ten selling manga for Oricon’s weekly chart, and makes for a rare placement at number six despite not having an anime of its own. This comes through even more when looking at the rest of the list.

Cover art for Kagurabachi Chapter 41

Kagurabachi Reaches Top Manga Rankings

The Oricon Top 10 Weekly Manga Rankings chart breaks down (in copies sold) as such (as spotted by WSJ_manga on X):

One Piece – 837,726 Jujutsu Kaisen – 630,150 Kaiju No. 8 – 318,545 One-Punch Man – 136,787 Wind Breaker – 79,380 Kagurabachi – 67, 346 Aoashi – 64,203 Oblivion Battery – 53,304 Dandadan – 49,863 Kinnikuman – 46,267

When stacked against the rest of the manga in this list, it’s pretty rare for Kagurabachi to be included among the other manga releases. It’s selling so well that it’s managed to outrank other series with their own established anime releases (or at least upcoming anime adaptations like Dandadan), and Kagurabachi is doing all of this without having a lengthy run like the others. It hasn’t even been out for a full year at this point, so sky is the limit for how well this manga can do as long as Shueisha continues to support it.

If you wanted to check out the Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi manga as it releases, you can find the newest chapters online for free with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service (and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription). New chapters are released on a weekly basis, and the first physical volume will be getting an English language release in the United States later this Fall.