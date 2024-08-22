Kagurabachi Teases Big Announcements for First Anniversary

Kagurabachi is less than a year old, but don’t let its age fool you. Despite being one of the newest series at Weekly Shonen Jump, the series is living life at the top. Kagurabachi is already one of the most-talked about titles at Shueisha as many are calling it the leader of shonen’s next generation. And now, new reports suggest Kagurabachi is going to go all out for its first anniversary.

The update comes from Japan as Kagurabachi is nearing its first anniversary. The series, which began in September 2023, is on the cusp of a full year in print. According to reports, Kagurabachi will hype its anniversary in issue 40 of Weekly Shonen Jump this year, and the celebration will drop a few announcements.

If the reports are right, Kagurabachi is set to share new merchandise information in issue 40 along with some “secret projects” in the works. Of course, we have no idea what those projects are at this time, but fans are happy to speculate. From art exhibits to fan events, Kagurabachi could do whatever it wants and still have fans show up in droves.

Of course, the elephant in the room for Kagurabachi is its anime. The manga is nearly a year old, and already, fans are begging for an anime adaptation. Creator Takeru Hokazono is an incredibly gifted artist whose action scenes and fight choreography beg for an anime. It is still too early for Kagurabachi to roll out a full anime series as it doesn’t have enough content to pad such a show. But that doesn’t mean the manga cannot order an anime short to whet our appetites.

If you are not caught up on Kagurabachi, well – you can still catch up ahead of its September anniversary. The hit manga is on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son–they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!”

