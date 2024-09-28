Kagurabachi Introduces Mysterious New Sword Bearer

Kagurabachi is now in the beginning stages of a huge new arc for the manga, and the newest chapter has introduced another one of the Enchanted Blade's sword bearers, Samura. Kagurabachi crossed over the first year mark of its serialization with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and Takeru Hokazono's original manga series celebrated the occasion by kicking off a major new arc of the series. The Sword Bearer Assassination Arc has seen the members of the Hishaku group making their move by attacked the Enchanted Blade uses, and they have been left practically defenseless without the use of their blades at hand.

Kagurabachi first introduced fans to Yoji Uruha, who was revealed to be the Enchanted Blade user contracted to the Kumeyuri blade, and he was under attack by the members of the Hishaku. Chihiro Rokuhira has since moved in to protect each of the sword bearers as a result, and the newest chapter of the series has introduced the second of these fabled users, Samura, who is teased to be just as deadly without having his Enchanted Blade by his side as he would be with it.

(Photo: Samura in Kagurabachi Chapter 50 - Shueisha)

Kagurabachi: Who Is Samura?

Kagurabachi Chapter 50 picks up shortly after Chihiro broke away from Hakuri and Uruha to allow them to escape while he's dealing with a new threat, Hirohiko. Uruha and Hakuri then head to the Senkutsuji Temple to meet some reinforcements. After being teleported to the temple, Hakuri is soon met by a fighter who rushes over to meet him. He starts touching Hakuri's face, and wonders why this person smells like Chihiro but isn't quite. It's here that some of the gaps are filled in by one of Chihiro's memories as he tells Hakuri about when he met Samura.

Noting that while blind, Samura's other senses have been heightened to a great degree. It's here he notices that Samura has just as much fondness for his father as Uruha does, and can even figure out that Chihiro is a Rokuhira simply because they share a smell. But before Samura and Hakuri can talk even more, it's not long before the Hishaku show up at the temple as well and prepare for just as big of an attack as they had on Uruha's hideout. It's here that Uruha reveals that the Senkutsuji's going to be better off than his temple because Samura's just that much stronger.

What Happens Next?

Uruha says they'll be "invincible" with Samura then, and Hakuri notices that he's going to just use a regular blade just as Uruha had done before. Hakuri's powers need some time to recover, and a sorcerer there is going to help him speed up the process. It's going to turn the multi day process into one that only needs 30 minutes to pass, but that's still a great deal of time against an enemy that's as tough as the Hishaku. But Samura doesn't seem worried in the least.

As the chapter comes to an end, Samura gets ready to protect the temple for the 30 minutes needed for Hakuri to recover all of his abilities. The Sword Bearers have been teased to have been strong fighters while using each of the Enchanted Blades, and their great weakness without them is one of the core conflicts at the center of the arc overall. So now we'll soon see what another one of these fighters can do without any sorcery. Meaning it will just be a fight with pure sword skills alone.