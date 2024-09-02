Kagurabachi Launches New Arc for Manga’s First Anniversary

Kagurabachi is now in the midst of celebrating the first anniversary of its manga’s release, and has launched a whole new arc to help commemorate the occasion. Kagurabachi first made its debut in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in September 2023, and the way it has been received by fans you’d think the series has been around for much longer. In just the first year of its release, Kagurabachi has gone viral multiple times from even before the release of its very first chapter. And it’s showing no signs of ever slowing down at this point.

Kagurabachi has kicked off the celebration for the first anniversary of the manga’s publication, and the timing has been perfect as the newest chapter of the series has also resulted in the start of its next major arc. The Sword Bearer Assassination Arc marks the third major arc of the series (unless you separate the intro and Vs. Sojo arcs), and will see Chihiro teaming up with the Kamunabi in order to protect the bearers originally contracted with the Enchanted Blades in the coming chapters.

Cover art for Kagurabachi: The Sword Bearer Assassination Arc

Kagurabachi: What Is the Sword Bearer Assassination Arc?

Kagurabachi Chapter 47 officially starts the Sword Bearer Assassination Arc. Picking up from the cliffhanger that saw Chihiro Rokuhira under trial from the Kamunabi, they continue to grill him over what he plans to do with the Enchanted Blades if he gets a hold of them. It’s still very clear that Chihiro has no desire to back down from them and will still fight them when given the opportunity, but their interests importantly line up for now as the Hishaku have begun fully making their move.

This starts with an attack on one of the Enchanted Blade contractors, Yoji Uruha, who’s signed with the Enchanted Blade Kumeyuri. Uruha is fond of Chihiro’s father, and reveals that he was entrusted with the blade 18 years ago but was forlorn when news of Chihiro’s father’s death and the theft of the Enchanted Blades. It’s not long before the Hishaku attack his hiding place, and thus Chihiro and Hakuri jump into action to help protect him.

As the arc kicks into high gear, it’s now clear that Chihiro and the Kamunabi will be facing off against the Hishaku’s mysterious new sorcery weapons as they need to protect the Sword Bearers (who lose access to their own sorcery as long as they are contracted with an Enchanted Blade). So you can keep up with the latest chapters of Kagurabachi with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service.