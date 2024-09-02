Kagurabachi Reveals the Secret Danger Enchanted Blade Users Face

Kagurabachi has officially kicked off a new arc for the manga’s first anniversary, and it started by revealing the secret danger behind being an Enchanted Blade user. Kagurabachi has officially started its third major arc, the Sword Bearer Assassination Arc, and with it has revealed the bearers who have contracted with each of the Enchanted Blades. But since they’ve been stolen, the users themselves are now major targets from the Hishaku and Chihiro Rokuhira needs to jump in to protect all of them before they’re killed and the stolen blades then can move on to new users after.

The Enchanted Blades have been revealed to be quite the powerful weapon with some of them even seemingly being highly destructive when not used by the one who was originally contracted by it. As explained by Chihiro in the newest chapter of the series, it’s actually due to the spirit energy flowing through them. When becoming a user contracted with an Enchanted Blade, to use its spirit energy and power, the user now actually needs to give up their own original power in exchange.

Cover art for Kagurabachi: The Sword Bearer Assassination Arc

Kagurabachi: How Do the Enchanted Blades Work?

Kagurabachi Chapter 47 sees Chihiro teaming up with the Kamunabi when the Enchanted Blade users are attacked by the Hishaku in an attempt to take them out and claim the blades for themselves. Chihiro explains to Hakuri that due to people usually only having one type of spirit energy within them, it’s limited in capacity as a result. Therefore when sealing a contract with an Enchanted Blade, the user then loses their original sorcery and access to their spirit energy outside of the use of the blade.

It’s why each of the Enchanted Blade bearers have been protected by the Kamunabi ever since they were stolen because without the Blades in their possession, they’re basically left defenseless. We see this in action with the first bearer introduced in the chapter, Yoji Uruha (who’s contracted to the Kumeyuri), as while he can’t really use any skills to defend himself against attacking sorcerers, he’s got enough sword prowess to protect himself in the meantime.

This wrinkle in the Enchanted Blade usage certainly opens up a lot of questions about the paths the series can take moving forward, and Chihiro’s going to need to fight to defend each of these users to make sure the Hishaku don’t claim the Enchanted Blades instead.