Kagurabachi Cliffhanger Sets Up Chihiro's Next Big Fight

Kagurabachi has officially kicked off a new arc of the manga series, and the newest chapter is already setting up Chihiro Rokuhira for his first major fight of the arc. As Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi celebrates the first anniversary of its serialization with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the manga is now bigger than ever before as more fans are reading along with each new chapter. This is also a great time to jump in as the manga as officially kicked off the third major arc of its run as it promises it will be expanding more on the Enchanted Blade users themselves.

The Sword Bearer Assassination Arc tasked Chihiro with his next major mission of helping to protect all of the Enchanted Blade users as they are currently under attack by the members of the Hishaku. This mysterious group is also the one who orchestrated his father's death, and thus dealing with them head on will help him get to his greater goal overall. There are lots of intense fights against new opponents likely coming his way, and the latest chapter ends with the tease for his next fight.

(Photo: Chihiro's next opponent in Kagurabachi Chapter 48 - Shueisha)

Kagurabachi: What Happens in Chapter 48?

Kagurabachi Chapter 48 sees Chihiro and Hakuri escort Yoji Uruha onto a train. It was revealed in the previous chapter that this is the bearer contracted to an Enchanted Blade named Kumeyuri. It's yet to be revealed what the power of this Enchanted Blade may have, but unfortunately Uruha himself is currently in a more precarious state. Chihiro needs to protect him from the Hishaku in the first place because when a user contracts with an Enchanted Blade, they give up access to their own sorcery in order to use its power. So Uruha can't defend himself against the magical abilities of the sorcerer attackers.

Uruha has quickly trusted Chihiro because he worshipped Chihiro's father, and he sees that man in Chihiro himself. Uruha explains that he was worried about Chihiro's father because after the war, some members of the Kamunabi began to turn on him and the Enchanted Blades (and that forced Chihiro's father into hiding). So he's happy to find out from Chihiro that the two of them were able to live a good life before Rokuhira was killed. But soon after, the new opponent makes themselves known.

Who Is Chihiro's Next Opponent?

Due to the current weaponry the Hishaku has at their disposal, and the few Chihiro and the Kamunabi have that can counter that ability, it's clear that they are outmatched so they need to approach things smarter. Uruha's not worried because he trusts the guards he was working with before, but soon it's revealed that all of them were quickly dispatched by the Hishaku despite how strong they seemed at the moment. Using their bodies as a ploy, one member of the Hishaku wants to goad Uruha into charging at them directly. They set up some sort of trap to catch Uruha by surprise, and a new fighter named Hirohiko is excited to fight them either way.

But upon entering the train in an attempt to nab the sword bearer, Hirohiko instead comes face to face with Chihiro, who is already using Enten and preparing for a full fight. Given what we have seen from the Hishaku thus far, it's likely that Hirohiko is just as strong or maybe even stronger than all of the fighters Chihrio has come across thus far. Thankfully, you can keep up with the manga as it releases as Kagurabachi is now available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service.