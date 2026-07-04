Kagurabachi Fans Have Nothing But Praise for the Anime’s Early Premiere

Kagurabachi has officially made its early premiere to lucky fans in attendance during the Anime Expo 2026 weekend, and it’s been a big hit with fans by the looks of their immediate reactions to the event. An anime adaptation for Takeru Hokazono’s original manga series has been in high demand ever since before the first chapter of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine made its official debut. And that fervor has only gotten more intense in the three years since that first chapter hit and fans have gotten to see one big moment after another.

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Kagurabachi won’t be making its full anime debut until next Spring, but it has kicked off a whole new world tour across major events through the year where fans are going to get to see the early premiere of its first episode. The first stop on this world tour kicked off its run on Anime Expo 2026 weekend, and those fans in attendance who were able to see the episode have been touting it as one of the early contenders for 2027’s anime of the year based off what has been shown already.

Kagurabachi Fans Praise Episode 1 Premiere at Anime Expo 2026

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

Sites such as AnimeTV note that while it was only 20 minutes from the first episode, it was still a good sample of what the wider Kagurabachi anime is going to offer when it fully makes its debut. Noting that the action for the anime series feels grounded in its physicality, it even seems it fits alongside Hollywood action films like John Wick. That’s ultimately a great comparison for the franchise considering that Takeru Hokazono noted how that film was a direct inspiration for the manga itself. So it seems like the anime team made sure to reflect that.

@MangaAlerts on X also notes that the premiere covered through the first chapter of Kagurabachi itself. Teasing that it “elevates” the material from Hokazono’s manga that adds additional elements from the original version, fans from all over have been praising how the action scenes have been brought to life in the way that fans had hoped for when the anime was first announced to be in the works. With everything leading to its debut next year, this early praise is a good sign of what’s to come with its full debut coming soon.

When Does Kagurabachi Episode 1 Actually Come Out?

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

Kagurabachi is planning to continue its world tour for its first episode through the rest of the year, and thankfully it won’t be too much longer before the anime makes its full debut. Kagurabachi will be making its debut sometime in April 2027 as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule, but no concrete release date has been confirmed as of this time. It will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll alongside its premiere in Japan, however, so make sure to keep an eye on the platform for when it does.

There are still many more details about what to expect from Kagurabachi and who’s putting it all together, but it will be directed by Tetsuya Takeuchi for Cypic with Keigo Sasaki providing the character designs. The first members of the voice cast confirmed for the anime thus far include Taihi Kimura as Chihiro Rokuhira, Tomokazu Seki as Kunishige Rokuhira, and Katsuyuki Konishi as Togo Shiba with more voices revealed through the rest of the year.

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