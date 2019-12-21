Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 Reveals First Trailer, Release Window

Kaguya-sama: Love is War was one of the more well received romantic comedies of the year, but as the year comes to a close it might be easy to forget this series from the Winter 2019 season. Luckily a second season has been confirmed to be on the way, and it’s a great reminder as to the impact of this romantic comedy as the year comes to a close. During Jump Festa 2020, it was confirmed that the second season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War will be releasing as part of the Spring 2020 anime season in April. But there’s no concrete date as of this writing.

Going along with this news is the first full trailer for the new season released on the series’ official Twitter account. The second season will feature a returning staff and cast along with brand new characters such as Miko and Kobachi. Check out the trailer below:

The second season will feature the returning Mamoru Hatakeyama, who will be directing the new season for A-1 Pictures. Yasuhiro Nakanishi has been confirmed to return to supervise the scripts, Yuko Yahiro will be serving as character designer once again, and Kei Haneoka will return as composer. Confirmed returning cast includes Aoi Koga as Kaguya Shinomiya, Makoto Furukawa as Miyuki Shirogane, Konomi Kohara as Chika Fujiwara, and Ryota Suzuki as Yu Ishigami. Joining the cast for the second season are Miyu Tomita as Miko Iino and Rina Hidaka as Kobachi Osaragi.

Originally created by Aka Akasaka for Shueisha’s Miracle Jump magazine in 2015 (before shifting over to Weekly Young Jump), Kaguya-sama: Love is War follows two members of the student council who both are crushing on one another but refuse to confess unless the other does so first. The series inspired a 12 episode anime series, and a live-action film. If you wanted to check out the first season for yourself, you can currently find Kaguya-sama: Love is War now streaming on Hulu, FunimationNOW, and Crunchyroll.

Viz Media has licensed the original manga for an English language release, and they describe the series as such, “Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane are two geniuses who stand atop their prestigious academy’s student council, making them the elite among elite. But it’s lonely at the top and each has fallen for the other. There’s just one huge problem standing in the way of lovey-dovey bliss—they’re both too prideful to be the first to confess their romantic feelings and thus become the “loser” in the competition of love! And so begins their daily schemes to force the other to confess first!”