Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Sparks Controversy After Highly Anticipated Trailer

Aka Akasaka’s award-winning manga Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, which was serialized in Weekly Young Jump from 2015-2022, is considered one of the best romantic comedies of all time. Four years after its debut, A-1 Pictures released an anime adaptation in 2019 and has released three seasons and a movie so far. The 2022 film, Kaguya-sama: Love is War –The First Kiss That Never Ends, ends after Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane accept their feelings for one another and share their first kiss. However, even after making fans wait for three years, there is still no Season 4 news. Instead, in June this year, the animation studio announced a new anime with a key visual, which didn’t seem like the direct continuation from where the film left off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the trailer was released on December 9th, 2025, it became even clearer that the upcoming special episode titled Kaguya-sama: Love Is War – The Stairway to Adulthood, won’t pick up the story from where it left off. Instead, the trailer highlights an older Kaguya looking back at her high school years. The anime still has more than 120 chapters left to adapt, and since the TV Special skips several chapters in between, fans are concerned about whether the studio will ever release a fourth season after jumbling up the events. Many fans, such as @XC_Enel and @Schaffrillas, voice their concern on social media over the anime’s future, garnering thousands of likes as the community echoes the sentiment.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Still Needs a Season 4

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

The Stairway to Adulthood skips many exciting arcs that take place after the main characters confess their feelings. The story only gets more exciting from this point on as fans await the reaction of Kaguya and Miyuki’s friends and the students of Shuchiin Academy after learning that the two are dating. Even after the two shared a kiss on the rooftop, they still have to deal with their inner conflicts before officially dating. The post-confession arcs not only focus on the main couple, but also put more emphasis on the side characters, including the growing bond between Yu Ishigami and Miko Ino, which fans would love to see.

Additionally, the story will also focus on the challenges this young couple will face due to the differences in their families’ status. Unlike Shirogane, Kaguya comes from a wealthy but highly conservative family that has never allowed her to do anything she wanted in her life. They have to face many obstacles along the way before they even make it to graduation. However, as the upcoming anime follows the story after their high school years, it’s unclear if the main events from the manga will ever be adapted into an anime.

Not to mention that A-1 Pictures is jam-packed with major projects, including one of the most popular anime ever, Solo Leveling. In case you want to know what happens next after the main story, you can pick up the manga from Chapter 161. Additionally, all seasons of the anime and the latest film are currently available on Crunchyroll and Apple TV.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!