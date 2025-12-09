Netflix’s Best Fantasy Anime of 2024 Unveils New Look Ahead of Season 2

Ten years after the debut of Ryoko Kui’s award-winning manga, Delicious in Dungeon, Studio Trigger released an anime adaptation exclusively on Netflix. While the manga already reached its conclusion in 2023, the series gained immense popularity in 2024 after the anime debut, becoming one of the highest-rated series of the year. The anime announced a second season right after the finale in June last year, although the release window still hasn’t been confirmed yet. As fans await more information regarding the upcoming season, the series shares a new look at the characters for a special merchandise release. The official X handle of a Japanese online store named Charalog shared all the details along with a gorgeous picnic-themed visual. The visual includes the main characters Laios, Marcielle, Chilchuck, Senshi, and Falin sharing a meal in a forest with series-inspired foods like sandwiches and jars, similar to the manga’s monster-cuisine focus.

The reservation started on December 8th, 2025, and will continue until January 5th, 2026. The official website of the store includes all information regarding the pre-order of the merchandise, including the price with taxes. The products will be released around mid-March, although the exact release date hasn’t been announced yet. There are a total of 21 items listed on the website based on the new theme, with a range of products including a jute bag, key chains, acrylic stands, stickers, pictures, badges, and more. Luckily, the products are not only available in Japan but are also being distributed across the globe, although international shipping will require extra charges.

Declious in Dungeon Might Wrap Up The Adventure in Season 2

Image Courtesy of Kadokawa

The first season covered 52 chapters of the manga in 24 episodes, concluding the Sixth Floor Arc. Since the manga has a total of 97 chapters, the second season might be the last if Studio Trigger decides to have the same number of episodes as the first season. The story follows Laios Touden, an adventuring knight who led a small party through a dangerous dungeon where they were unable to fight the powerful monsters appearing in front of them.

Laios’ spellcasting sister, Falin, teleports everyone out of the dungeon before getting eaten alive by a dragon. Rendered unable to teleport herself, she finds herself in grave danger as her party members barely escape with their lives. However, despite being strapped for cash and high-quality equipment, Laios swears to save his sister before she is digested by the dragon. While most of his allies abandon him in his rescue mission out of fear of the monsters, Marcille Donato and Chilchuck Tims join him due to their gratitude towards Falin.

As they find themselves in a precarious situation due to a lack of dunds, the party finds ways to cook and safely eat the defeated monsters in order to survive. Thanks to Senshi’s culinary expertise, he can turn even the strangest monsters into a delectable dish.

