Kaiju No. 8 to Take Hiatus Following Anime Announcement

Prior to this year's Crunchyroll Expo, Kaiju No. 8 turned quite a few heads thanks to announcing its first anime adaptation. With Toho looking to assist in bringing the story of Kafka and his battles against giant monsters to the small screen, there are still a lot of questions surrounding the adaptation. Unfortunately, the announcement of the anime series was followed up with news that the Shonen manga would be going on a month-long hiatus.

Hiatuses are nothing new for the world of manga, with the creators of some of the biggest stories in the medium having gone on record countless times that their schedules are normally brutal and a recharge session is needed from time to time. In recent memory, Eiichiro Oda of One Piece fame took one month off from writing and drawing his legendary series to prepare for the Final Arc, with Boruto: Naruto Next Generations doing the same this summer, though an ending doesn't appear to be in the near future for the Hidden Leaf Village. Kaiju No. 8 was first released in 2020, proving how popular the manga is that it was able to receive an anime adaptation only two years following its debut.

Creator Naoya Matsumoto released a special message to fans to apologize for the month-long hiatus, with the next new chapter of Kaiju No. 8 set to release on September 2nd to continue the story of Kafka as he fights against giant monsters while using their own power against them:

(Photo: Shueisha)

Here's how Viz Media officially describes Kaiju No. 8 as such:

"Kafka hopes to one day keep his pact with his childhood friend Mina to join the Japan Defense Force and fight by her side. But while she's out neutralizing kaiju as Third Division captain, Kafka is stuck cleaning up the aftermath of her battles. When a sudden rule change makes Kafka eligible for the Defense Force, he decides to try out for the squad once more. There's just one problem—he's made the Defense Force's neutralization list under the code name Kaiju No. 8."

Are you sad to see Kaiju No. 8 going on a brief break? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of giant monsters.

Via WSJ_Manga