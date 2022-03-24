Is Kaiju No. 8 Set To Get A New Anime?

The anime and manga industries are booming, but that success isn’t keeping fans quiet. The community is always ready to shout out the series they’d like to see lifted up next, and there are tons of good picks to choose from. This year will highlight several like Spy x Family and Chainsaw Man. But moving forward, well – let’s just say fans are determined Kaiju No. 8 joins those ranks with an anime of its own.

And what might that be? Well, it turns out fans are desperate for Kaiju No. 8 to get an adaptation, and we’re on board with the petition.

For those who aren’t familiar with Kaiju No. 8, the series debuted under Shueisha in July 2020 under Naoya Matsumoto. It is one of the newer titles under the Shonen Jump umbrella, but its naivety hardly matters in the face of its popularity.

The series has been a hit since its debut with the Shonen Jump+ deputy editor-in-chief even praising its popularity. In April 2021, the online manga accumulated more than 100 million views, and that number is on the rise. March 2022 also marked a big sales record for Kaiju No. 8 as it now has 6.7 million copies out in the world, and its first volume in France made headlines as it rushed off the shelves.

Shueisha puts out some of the best action manga in the world, and its hits gravitate towards anime. Kaiju No. 8 has sustained a fanbase long enough to warrant an adaptation, and studios like Toho or even Bones could do the series justice. So if Anime Japan doesn’t preview an anime for the hit manga, Kaiju No. 8 will have been done a disservice.

Want to know more about Kaiju No. 8? You can check out the manga’s official synopsis below:

“With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he’s become one himself?!

Kafka hopes to one day keep his pact with his childhood friend Mina to join the Japan Defense Force and fight by her side. But while she’s out neutralizing kaiju as Third Division captain, Kafka is stuck cleaning up the aftermath of her battles. When a sudden rule change makes Kafka eligible for the Defense Force, he decides to try out for the squad once more. There’s just one problem-he’s made the Defense Force’s neutralization list under the code name Kaiju No. 8.”

What do you think about this latest rumor? Is it time for Kaiju No. 8 to get its own adaptation?