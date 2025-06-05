Kaiju No. 8 Announces Final Chapter (And It’s Ending Sooner Than You Think)

In a world where Weekly Shonen Jump is searching for movers and shakers, especially following the end of My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen, Kaiju No. 8 became one of those big new series. With the anime adaptation’s first season by Production I.G. introducing plenty of new fans to the story of Kafka Hibino, the studio wasted little time in confirming that a second season was on the way. Unfortunately, it’s about time to say goodbye to the Japanese Anti-Kaiju Defense Force as Shonen Jump has confirmed that the manga is ending and it is releasing its final chapter far sooner than you might think.

Kaiju No. 8 will end with its 129th chapter, meaning that the manga will come to a close this summer. With Chapter 128 set to release in two weeks, barring another delay between that chapter and the grand finale, it means that the series could potentially end at the end of June. The announcement was made on the final page of the latest chapter, informing fans that the series would wrap following the two upcoming chapters, leaving many to wonder how Kafka’s story will wrap and perhaps more importantly, how creator Naoya Matsumoto will end things without much time left.

What This Means For Kaiju No. 8’s Anime

Production I.G.

Unfortunately, Matsumoto has yet to state whether a sequel and/or spin-off series will be released following Kaiju No. 8’s conclusion but the Production I.G. anime adaptation still has plenty of material to cover. Following the first season and a compilation film, the franchise is planning to drop major news regarding the second season at this year’s Anime Expo event. With the next season planning to arrive on Crunchyroll on July 19th, it will be interesting to see what this news is especially in the face of the finale confirmation. It’s certainly possible that a third season will release but it will be interesting to see how many additional anime seasons the shonen franchise will garner to catch up to the ending.

Kaiju No. 8 certainly hasn’t had an issue in expanding its universe in the past, creating spin-off stories written and drawn by other manga artists. With the series first beginning in July of 2020, the final chapter will potentially arrive just in time to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the franchise first hitting the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump. Whether the main series continues or not, the impact that Kafka and his allies have had on the anime medium won’t soon be forgotten. With shonen series like Kagurabachi and Spy x Family currently some of the biggest new manga still in Weekly Shonen Jump, it will be interesting to see if any newcomers are able to take the spot that Kaiju No. 8 has held for the few years of its existence.

