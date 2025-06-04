Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Will Have a Kaiju-Sized Update Next Month

We’re just over a month away from the release of Kaiju No. 8 Season 2, and Crunchyroll is teasing fans with an exciting announcement at the upcoming Anime Expo 2025. Season 1 of Kaiju No. 8 debuted in 2024 and was one of the biggest shows of the respective year, earning multiple nominations at the recent Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Fans fell in love with Kafka Hibino’s mission to join the Kaiju Defence Force, and Kafka, Reno, Mina, and the rest of the regiment are returning this July for even more kaiju-sized battles and hijinks.

The Anime Expo is one of the big anime events of the year, alongside Anime Japan and JumpFesta. Some of the biggest studios flock to the event to showcase their upcoming series, with the likes of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, My Dress-Up Darling, Dr. Stone, and The Rising of the Shield Hero all attending the convention, which takes place from July 3rd to July 6th. Kaiju No. 8 is one of the biggest shows attending the event, and its panel might have an even bigger surprise.

Production I.G.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Will Reveal a Big Surprise at Anime Expo 2025

Kaiju No. 8‘s Anime Expo panel takes place on the final day of the convention (Sunday, July 6th). The official description teased that some of the cast and/or crew from the anime would be at the panel, although it enigmatically didn’t reveal who would be in attendance. The description also revealed that something major will take place at the end of the panel.

“Join Crunchyroll and some special guests from the hit series Kaiju No. 8 for a conversation and special surprise as excitement builds for Season 2,” read Crunchyroll’s official logline for the panel. Saving the surprise for the day, Crunchyroll didn’t give any hints as to what the surprise could be. Is it an early confirmation of Season 3? Is a new spin-off in the works? Will Season 2 be given a 24-episode season?

Production I.G.

Kaiju No. 8 Returns This Summer

Kaiju No. 8 is part of a packed summer slate of anime. The show is arguably the most anticipated returning shonen series, along with the second season of Dandadan — Demon Slayer and Chainsaw Man are both returning, but with new movies releasing in theatres.

In Season 1, audiences were introduced to Kafka Hibino, who was almost out of time to achieve his dream of joining the Kaiju Defence Force. But when he was mysteriously given kaiju powers of his own, he had to keep them a secret from his new comrades. Season 2 should pick up right where Season 1 left off, with the Third Kaiju Defence Force learning of Kafka’s powers, and choosing to defend and support him from the judgment of their higher ups.

Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8 premieres on Crunchyroll on July 19. New episodes will be released weekly. Production I.G. returned to oversee the second season, after delivering incredible animation in Season 1.

