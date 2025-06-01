Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Finally Sets Release Date, Streaming Home

Kaiju No. 8 is one of the biggest franchises making their return this Summer with new episodes, and the anime has finally set a release date for Season 2 with a cool new promo also confirming a new streaming home. Kaiju No. 8 was likely the biggest new anime franchise to make its debut last year as it really got a blockbuster type of release. Unlike any other anime released last year, Kaiju No. 8 debuted both its Japanese and English dubbed episodes at the same time each week. Not only that, but it streamed at the very same time all around the world.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 previously confirmed that it would be hitting with new episodes in July as part of the Summer 2025 anime schedule, but a new update has now confirmed that Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 will be making its debut on July 19th. Not only that, but the new episodes will be streaming worldwide on X much like the first season did. To celebrate these major updates, Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 has dropped an awesome new poster that you can check out below.

When Does Kaiju No. 8 Come Out?

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 will be making its debut in Japan on July 19th, and much like the first season will be streaming outside of Japan with both X and Crunchyroll. Also announced was the fact that the extra new episode, Hoshina’s Day Off, will be making its Japanese broadcast debut on July 5th ahead of the new season’s premiere. It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not this special episode will be streaming with Crunchyroll (as it was previously released as part of the Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon movie event), but the episode will be streaming with X when it hits on that day.

There is still lots yet to be revealed about the coming season, but now that a release date and streaming platforms have been set it’s going to be a lot easier waiting for Kaiju No. 8′s new episodes. For now, it’s best to catch up with everything that happened in the first season now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime. And you’re going to want a refresher as Season 2 is going to pick up right from where things left off.

What’s Coming in Kaiju No. 8 Season 2?

Kaiju No. 8′s first season ended with Kafka Hibino being on a massive cliffhanger. With his secret power revealed to the rest of the defense force, he’s now officially joining the unit in a probationary basis. The JAKDF wants him to use his transformation to help them against the Kaiju threats, but they are also closely monitoring him to make sure he doesn’t become one of cede threats. As soon as he starts to become more monstrous, they won’t hesitate to take him out by any means necessary.

At the center of the action this time around is the highly anticipated Gen Narumi, who made his brief debut at the end of the anime’s first season. Voiced by Koki Uchiyama (Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia) for Kaiju No. 8 Season 2, Narumi is the strongest fighter within the JAKDF and is the one who will be monitoring Kafka closely. So it’s going to be a balance of not only fighting very strong monsters, but making sure he doesn’t lose control in the process. It’s going to be an action packed season if Naoya Matsumoto’s original manga release is anything to go by.