Kaiju No. 8 Fans Get New Hoshina’s Day Off Teaser With Ending Theme: Watch

It has been one hell of a week for Kaiju No. 8. Following Season 1’s release this April, fans have been desperately waiting for footage and news about the second season. Those prayers were answered at this year’s Jump Festa. But, Season 2 won’t be the only new piece of Kaiju No. 8 we will get in the new year, as we just received our best look yet at the original bonus OVA, “Hoshina’s Day Off.”

As well as Season 2, the Season 1 compilation film is also being released in the new year. The feature film will condense the show’s first 12 episodes, depicting Kafka Hibino receiving his kaiju powers and joining the nation’s Kaiju Defense Force. When the recap movie was announced, the poster also teased a brand new bonus episode, titled “Hoshina’s Day Off.” We’ve waited patiently for the first proper reveal of the new episode, and Jump Festa delivered it.

Kaiju No. 8 “Hoshina’s Day Off” Gets First Look Trailer

The first full trailer for Kaiju No. 8’s Season 1 compilation film lets fans remember the biggest moments from the first season, before teasing us with brand new footage from “Hoshina’s Day Off.” Going off the title, fans assumed it would be a cute slice-of-life special, following the titular Vice-Captain during a vacation. But, there could be something more sinister at work.

The official description for the episode reads: “A day off… a rare day of peace for the Defense Force. After spending so long training, Reno has forgotten what he’s supposed to do with his free time. He sees that Hoshina is up to something with his own day off, and decides to go on a mission to tail him with Iharu! But then things go in an unexpected direction…”

“Hoshina’s Day Off” Gets New Credits Song From OneRepublic

As well as the new footage from the special OVA, the trailer also debuted OneRepublic’s new original song for the episode. The band has composed “Invincible” for “Hoshina’s Day Off,” and it perfectly fits with the relaxed and comedic vibe of the OVA.

“Hoshina’s Day Off” was written by Yuto Tsukuda (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma), and is being directed by Shigeyuki Miya (Aftrerlost) and Tonomi Kamiya (Hikari: Kariya wo Tsunagu Monogatari). Production I.G is in charge of the OVA’s animation. The Kaiju No. 8 anime is based on the immensely popular Shonen Jump+ manga by Naoya Matsumoto. The recap film releases in Japanese theaters on March 28.

H/T: Kaiju No. 8 English Twitter