Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Teases Release Window, Poster & Movie Trailer: Watch

Kaiju No. 8 will be returning for Season 2 of the anime and now fans have gotten a much better look at what to expect with the first real look at its next wave of episodes set to drop in July 2025. The TV anime adaptation taking on Naoya Matsumoto’s original manga series made its debut earlier this Spring and quickly took over the world thanks to its unique setup. As a bonus to the fans, Kaiju No. 8 will drop a special Season 1 compilation movie combined with the new “Hoshina’s Day Off” episode debuting in Japanese cinemas on March 28th, 2025.

Releasing next year, Kaiju No. 8 confirmed a little later that its sequel anime project would in fact be a full second season of the TV series. Now that the series has taken the stage during Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2025 event this weekend, fans have gotten the next big update on what to expect from the new season, with a new look teasing a lot of the intense action coming in the next phase. With Kafka Hibino’s secret identity now out in the open, he has to prove himself as a powerful ally rather than a big villain.

What to Know for Kaiju No 8. Season 2

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2, as teased by TOHO Animation’s latest poster, will bring the action to the First Division with a tease of its most important member, Gen Narumi, promising big changes for Kafka and friends. Fans will soon get to see his skills not only as an Anti-Kaiju fighter but also as a mentor linked to the Shinomiya family.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 won’t be the only new release in the TV anime’s future. Paired with the upcoming compilation movie set to retell Season 1, fans in Japan (additional regions to be confirmed) can see a special unreleased side story. Titled “Hoshina’s Day Off,” this new episode will be focusing on Soshiro Hoshina as he apparently has some time off from fighting Kaiju. But as for what to expect from this new episode, it’s still largely been a mystery, except that fans can expect a new ending song from OneRepublic titled “Invincible.”

With Kaiju No. 8 now in the works for Season 2’s release coming in July 2025, that means there’s plenty of time to catch up with everything that’s happened in the first season. You can now find the anime streaming with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English language releases. You can also find the latest chapters of the original Kaiju No. 8 manga release with Shueisha’s MangaPlus service or Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library.

What Is Kaiju No. 8 Anyway?

Originally created by Naoya Matsumoto, Kaiju No. 8 introduces fans to Kafka Hibino, a much older protagonist than fans might ever expect from a Shonen Jump action series. Trying to go for his childhood dream in his thirties, Kafka ends up with much more than he bargains for when he gets the ability to transform into a terrifying monster. Crunchyroll begins to tease the anime as such, “In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. ‘Let’s wipe out the Kajju together.’ Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro.”

The synopsis continues with, “Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles. Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force’s 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno’s undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka’s ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise.”

