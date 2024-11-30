Kaiju No. 8 Hoshina’s Day Off Key Visual Shows the Vice-Captain’s Worries Melting Away

Kaiju No. 8 follows Kafka Habino, a 32-year-old kaiju disposal worker with dreams of joining the Japanese Anti-Kaiju Defense Force. Released in April, Season 1 explores Kafka’s journey to fulfill his goal of fighting alongside his childhood friend, Ashiro Mina, now the captain of the Third Division. However, his plans are upended when he is unexpectedly transformed into a kaiju. In August 2024, it was announced that Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 would premiere in 2025, accompanied by a theatrical screening of The Kaiju No. 8 Movie, a compilation of the first season featuring a special episode. Recently, fans were treated to new visuals highlighting the skilled vice-captain of the Third Division, Hoshina Soshiro.

In August 2024, it was confirmed that Kaiju No. 8 would be returning for a second season. In addition to this announcement, it was revealed that there would be a theatrical screening of the first season. The compilation will screen along with a new special episode called “Hoshina’s Day Off,” set to premiere on March 28th, 2025.

Kaiju No. 8 “Hoshina’s Day Off” Key Visual Teases New Adventure

On November 21, 2024, a promotional visual for The Kaiju No. 8 Movie was unveiled. The visual prominently showcases Kafka, with his image seemingly ripped and intersected with his kaiju form. In the lower-left corner, Hoshina is featured, smiling with Ichikawa Reno and Furuhashi Iharu, members of the Third Division who are both transferred to the Fourth Division at the end of the first season.

However, a corner spot is hardly fitting for a master swordsman like Hoshina Soshiro, who deserves his moment in the spotlight. Thankfully, this sentiment seems to have been taken to heart with the release of a new key visual focused on the upcoming Hoshina-centric special episode.

Details about the episode were revealed on the official Twitter account for Kaiju No. 8: “After spending so long training, Reno has forgotten what he’s supposed to do with free time. But when he sees that Hoshina is up to something, he goes on a mission to tail him with Iharu!” This slice-of-life episode seemingly promises to be a refreshing change from the action-packed plotlines fans are used to. Fans seem to be excited at the chance to see the hardworking vice-captain of the Third Division in a more personal and lighthearted setting.

The Kaiju No. 8 Movie will premiere on March 28th, 2025, and will run for three weeks in 32 theaters across Japan,