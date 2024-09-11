Kaiju No. 8 Cosplay Shows Off Kafka's Kaiju Form

Kaiju No. 8 is currently in the works on making a big comeback to screens, and now Kafka Hibino's kaiju form has leapt from the screen with an awesome cosplay helping to bring it to life. Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 manga series has been one of the standout hits of Shueisha's Jump+ app ever since it first made its debut 2020, but it was this year that the franchise reached a whole new level of recognition. Thanks to the TV anime adaptation debuting earlier this Spring, Kaiju No. 8 has now crossed over with a huge new audience.

It's hard not to see why when looking at the unique makeup of the series itself. Starring Kafka Hibino at the center of it all as a 30 year old whose life didn't exactly go how he was planning, he suddenly gains the ability to transform into a powerful monster and has to keep it secret from the defense force he's been dreaming of joining all his life. Helping in this matter is just how cool Kafka's full monster transformation is, and now it's come to life thanks to some absolutely perfect cosplay from artist red_scoplay on Instagram. Check it out below:

What Is Kaiju No. 8?

First releasing with Shueisha's Jump+ app in 2020, Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 manga series introduces fans to Kafka Hibino. Living in a version of Japan that's under the constant threat of giant monster attacks, he's been wanting to join the special defense force all his life to make a difference. Promising his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro, that the two of them would be fighting side by side as members of this defense force one day, his life doesn't exactly go that way. Failing to join the force multiple times, he instead lives as a member of a clean up crew that cleans up after the attacks.

When a flying insect kaiju suddenly enters his body, Kafka realizes he has the ability to transform into a kaiju himself. Due to how much power he has with this form, the defense force dubs him as the titular "Kaiju No. 8" to mark just how big of a threat to humanity he has become. But in making his way into the defense force after all this time, Kafka has to then balance his secret identity as this monster while using this power as a way to keep him in the fight (and thus closer to Mina's side).

Why Is Kaiju No. 8 So Popular?

Kaiju No. 8 really started to gain traction with the debut of its TV anime adaptation earlier this Spring. Kaiju No. 8's anime was one of the biggest new releases of the year so far, and even had a blockbuster level of support with its premiere. The anime not only was debuted around the world simultaneously when it hit streaming on both Crunchyroll and the X social media platform, but even had a Simuldub release that was keeping up with the Japanese language release of the franchise as well. And fans were there to support it every step of the way.

Kaiju No. 8's anime was such a hit when it premiered this Spring that it was quickly confirmed that Season 2 of the anime is already in the works. Aiming for a release some time in 2025, the new episodes have yet to set a release date as of the time of this publication. There will also be a special original episode focusing on Soshiro Hoshina released in the meantime, so fans will soon get a ton of this franchise in the coming months!