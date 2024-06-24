Kaiju No. 8 Unleashes Kafka's Most Intense Fight Yet: Watch

Kaiju No. 8 is gearing up to bring the first season to an end, and the newest episode of the anime has unleashed Kafka Hibino at his most dangerous yet in a wild new fight! Kaiju No. 8 has reached the end of its debut season with the ending Spring 2024 anime schedule, and fans have seen Kafka use his Kaiju No. 8 abilities in a few fights so far. But after revealing his secret identity to the rest of the Third Company, he's now being tested by the Defense Force as to whether or not he's truly human. And it's being taken to the extreme.

Director General Shinomiya took personal control of this test, and starting fighting Kafka with the abilities from his weapon based off of the body of Kaiju No. 2, one of the most dangerous Daikaiju in Japan's history. With the newest episode seeing Shinomiya showing off his strength and testing Kafka's various limits, it's here that Kafka's own kaiju form has grown to an intense new level as he's beginning to lose control and unleash more of his monstrous might than ever before.

Kaiju No. 8 #11 #KaijuNo8



I wasn’t expecting any crazy action this episode, but those last 5 minutes were CINEMA🔥Isao came and stood on business. The animation is crisp. The smears looked so cool during this fight🔥Such an insane cliffhanger with the real monster taking over pic.twitter.com/7XaddHpe4d — Mars. (@AwayOnMarss00__) June 22, 2024

Kaiju No. 8: What's Happening to Kafka?

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 11 sees Director General Shinomiya confronting Kafka to test whether or not he's a human, and the fight against Kafka forces him to use his kaiju abilities in order to survive the onslaught. It gets to such a degree that Kafka is forced to fully transform to survive (something he had been holding back in order to keep himself alive during this test), but his body no longer responds to his mind. In fact, the original flying kaiju that possessed him has taken full control.

With this, it's begun to unleash a more feral state that's been brought on by the intensity of this fight, and all Kafka's kaiju form wants to do is kill the threat in front of him. But that's the absolute worst case scenario. As Kaiju No. 8's first season comes to an end and Kafka's future with the defense force is uncertain, he needs to survive this fight. But also he needs to make sure not to kill the director in order to do so.

If you wanted to catch up with Kaiju No. 8 before the anime ends, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll (while the English dub releases of the final two episodes have been delayed).