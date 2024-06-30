Kaiju No. 8 Finale Unveils Kafka's Berserk Form

Kaiju No. 8 has officially brought the anime's debut season to an end, and the final episode revealed what Kafka Hibino is like when his kaiju power goes berserk! Kaiju No. 8 was the biggest new anime release of the Spring 2024 anime schedule overall, and through the debut season introduced fans to its down on his luck hero, Kafka. After being possessed by a kaiju, Kafka needed to then fight to accomplish his dreams of fighting kaiju all while keeping his own hidden power a secret. But that all blew up as the first season was coming to an end.

Kaiju No. 8's penultimate episode saw Kafka's identity as Kaiju No 8 revealed to the rest of the Defense Force, and thus he was being taken to their headquarters to determine whether or not he could be trusted as a human. When Director General Shinomiya decided to really put Kafka to the ultimate test, fans got to a see a fight between the two break out where Kafka needed to rely on his kaiju power in order to survive. But as the fight continues in the finale, he suddenly goes berserk and grows to a monstrous new size.

Kaiju No. 8 – Kafka's Berserk Kaiju Form

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 12 continues the fight between Kafka and Shinomiya, and it's soon revealed that Kafka himself has lost control of his body. He's mentally buried deep within the monster itself, and is nearly consumed by the original flying insect kaiju that possessed him in the first place. It's only desire is to kill the powerful threat in front of it, and Kafka's kaiju body grows to a massive size with a red electricity now running through it rather than the green. It's gone so berserk that he nearly kills Shinomiya in the process.

But knowing he needs to prove he's a human, and that he does not want to kill Kikoru's father in front of her, Kafka is able to take back control of his body for a moment and uses that window to punch through his own chest. It's through this that Shinomiya halts his destruction for now, but still sees Kafka as a kaiju (as he did survive putting a hole during his own chest) and plans to use him as a weapon for the Defense Force moving forward.

We'll be seeing more of Kafka in Kaiju No. 8's anime future as a sequel has been announced. You can now find the first season of the series streaming with Crunchyroll.