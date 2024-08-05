Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Shares First Promo, Release Window

It’s official! Kaiju No. 8 brought its first season to a close this year, and now all eyes are trained on season two. Today, the team at Production I.G. confirmed the anime’s comeback is on track for a 2025 premiere. A new teaser trailer for season two was posted by the Kaiju No. 8 team, so you can check out the reel below.

Of course, the new teaser trailer doesn’t give much away ahead of season two. We know that Kaiju No. 8 season one ended with an intense cliffhanger. For weeks, we watched as Kafka came to terms with his kaiju powers, and he found a calling with the Japan Defense Force. However, by the end of season one, Kafka’s life was turned upside down after his powers were revealed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, our hero is poised to work with a new team at the Japan Defense Force, and it will push him in new ways. Kaiju No. 8 season two is about to test Kafka in ways he never saw coming. We can expect to see this journey play out next year on screen. So if you are not caught up with Kaiju No. 8, you can find season one streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll.

Want to know more about the hit sci-fi series? You can find the Kaiju No. 8 manga by Naoya Matsumoto on the Shonen Jump app now. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he’s become one himself?!”

