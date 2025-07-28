Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Features Demon Slayer’s Best Quality

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 is currently airing, delving deeper into Kafka’s life as a soldier in the Defense Force, tasked with eliminating the Kaiju. However, his role has taken on a unique significance this season, with his identity as Kaiju No. 8 now revealed. Kafka is being deployed as a weapon to combat other powerful Kaiju, particularly Kaiju No. 9, who possesses the ability to shapeshift into human form. With two episodes out so far, the anime is steadily advancing its narrative. Episode 2, in particular, felt like a complete installment, as it finally featured the opening and ending theme songs with visuals, giving the episode a more structured presentation.

Notably, the latest episode also introduced a fun element reminiscent of a fan-favorite feature from the Demon Slayer anime. While Demon Slayer is celebrated for many qualities, one of its most beloved elements appears after the episode ends. Most episodes include a short segment titled “Taisho Era Secret,” which breaks the fourth wall and offers additional character insights not typically shown; it’s a beloved post-episode treat, and strongly resembles those of older anime like Naruto. Similarly, Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 2 includes a brief segment at the end that provides lighthearted, extra information, adding a fun twist to the episode.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Incorporates a Shonen Anime Post-Episode Tradition

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Episode 2, titled “The Next Generation’s Trail”, surprises fans after the ending sequence with a brief segment called “Hoshina Night Nippon.” This fun addition features Soshiro Hoshina, the vice-captain of the Third Division, as the narrator. Using a similar chibi animation style seen in Demon Slayer’s “Taisho Era Secret” segments, Kaiju No. 8 delivers a lighthearted moment where Hoshina announces that he’ll be hosting guests on this special program, starting with Kafka as his first. Through their humorous exchange, fans learn a quirky detail about Hoshina that otherwise wouldn’t be revealed in the main story.

This segment is set to be both fun and memorable, especially with Hoshina, arguably one of the show’s most entertaining characters, at the helm. As Kafka transitions to the First Division, it’s clear that the focus of the main plot will shift accordingly. Therefore, this side segment offers a clever way to keep the Third Division in the spotlight, giving fans additional moments with beloved characters they might otherwise miss.

Interestingly, instead of drawing direct inspiration from Demon Slayer’s own fun segments, or Jujutsu Kaisen, or other shonen anime from prior eras, there might be other inspirations at play. This feature may be a nod to the Japanese radio show All Night Nippon, known for its pop culture commentary and quirky interactions. A fun connection is that Gen Hoshino, one of the current hosts of All Night Nippon, coincidentally shares a similar name with Hoshina. This makes it likely that Kaiju No. 8’s Hoshina Night Nippon is inspired by the iconic radio program. Regardless, it’s a welcome addition that highlights the charm and creativity seen in some of the best anime today.