Kaiju No. 8 Just Ended but This Successor Already Demands Your Attention

Kaiju No. 8, the manga written and illustrated by Naoya Matsumoto, has concluded after a five-year serialization on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ online platform. With a total of 129 chapters, the story follows a protagonist in his 30s who dreams of joining the Japanese Defense Force and eradicating the Kaiju threats that loom over the world. Featuring an older protagonist helps break the mold of the shonen genre, which usually focuses on teenage heroes. There is no doubt that Hibino Kafka, the series’ protagonist, is the true heart of the story. Thanks to a strange phenomenon that allows him to transform into a Kaiju, Kafka is given the chance to pursue and conquer his dreams.

As the series progresses, we see that Kafka, despite his age, is no different from a teenager striving with all their might to achieve their goals. On his journey, Kafka stumbles, forms friendships and rivalries, and ultimately helps make the world a better place through his efforts. All of this is interwoven with his monstrous alter ego in Kaiju form, which thrusts him into bizarre situations, yet he continues to do his best to fight the Kaiju and live his dream. This premise is exactly what an underrated seinen manga, currently in serialization, is portraying. With every element that defines Kaiju No. 8, from Kafka to the Defense Force to the monsters, Tokyo Fears Rhapsody perfectly captures this theme and delivers an equally compelling and exciting journey.

Tokyo Fears Rhapsody Is Kaiju No. 8’s Silent Successor

Tokyo Fears Rhapsody, a manga written and illustrated by Akira Sugito, is currently serialized on the Wild Hero’s portal. The series initially debuted on the author’s X (formerly Twitter) account and Pixiv, where three chapters were released between April and May 2022, before receiving an official serialization. The official run began on Wild Hero’s portal in November of the same year and continues to this day, with a total of 18 chapters as of last month. Fans in the West can read the official English translation of the manga through Viz Media. The story follows a humanoid monster named Hachiro, who has recently emerged as a being widely feared and known as a “Fears.”

Created to roam the streets of Tokyo and spread terror and destruction like other monsters of his kind, Hachiro’s fate takes a surprising turn after he accidentally eats an ice cream. Instantly captivated by human society, his new dream becomes nothing more than living a normal life and indulging in as many sweets as possible. Thus begins the journey of an adolescent monster striving to adapt to human society while confronting other Fears and new challenges. At first glance, Hachiro bears striking similarities to Kafka, largely due to their monstrous alter egos. However, the resemblance extends beyond the protagonists, as several elements throughout the series further emphasize these parallels.

Tokyo Fears Rhapsody Shares Many Similarities With Kaiju No. 8

While the personalities of the main characters in both series are quite similar, mainly due to their childish behavior paired with an otherwise mature adult facade, their monstrous forms also share many resemblances. Hachiro’s monstrous appearance closely mirrors Kafka’s Kaiju form, but with a bug-like Kamen Rider twist on Hachiro’s appearance, while both possess immense strength, with Hachiro often defeating other Fears with a single punch. This often leads Tokyo Fears Rhapsody to build narratives where Hachiro, in his monstrous form, ends up saving the day like Kafka. Additionally, there are plenty of comedic moments surrounding their monstrous forms, such as their tendency to forget just how terrifying they appear, often causing other characters to faint.

Tokyo Fears Rhapsody also introduces its own version of a Defense Force, known as the “Fear Containment (And Eradication) Squad,” tasked with combating the Fears. This special unit consists of humans equipped with specialized suits to fight against the monsters. Much like Kafka’s admiration for the Defense Force, Hachiro quickly becomes fascinated with this squad and makes it his mission to befriend them. While not as powerful as the Defense Force in Kaiju No. 8, the Fear Containment Squad’s actions inspire change and largely motivate Hachiro to grow stronger and better.

The primary difference between the two series lies in the origin of their monsters. On closer examination, the concept of monsters known as “Fears,” which are driven by fear itself, feels reminiscent of Jujutsu Kaisen or Chainsaw Man, where negative emotions give rise to and empower such creatures. Ultimately, what positions Tokyo Fears Rhapsody as a spiritual successor to Kaiju No. 8 is its protagonist, who exudes the same infectious energy that often leads to hilarious and action-packed moments. Being a seinen manga, Tokyo Fears Rhapsody incorporates art and dialogue that amplify these elements, catering to mature sensibilities without losing its wacky heart, making it even zanier and less formulaic than Kaiju No. 8. This unusual twist on a familiar concept results in an underrated treat for fans of the genre seeking something new, unhinged, and oddly thrilling.