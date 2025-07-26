Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 Shows Off New Opening & Ending: Watch

Kaiju No. 8 is back in action with Season 2 as part of the ongoing Summer 2025 anime schedule, and the anime has dropped its new opening and ending theme sequences to help celebrate. The Summer 2025 anime schedule is now in full swing as each of the big anime premieres have made their debut through July, so it’s finally time for the real adventures to kick off as each new series is revving up for more. This naturally includes Kaiju No. 8 as its return for its second season was the final of the anticipated premieres of the Summer months.

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 has kicked off its run of episodes this Summer, but the first episode used an extended runtime to showcase more of what was happening with Kafka Hibino heading into the new season. But now that his path for the future has been set, it’s time for the second episode of the season to debut its new opening theme “You Can’t Run From Yourself” as performed by AURORA, and new ending theme titled “Beautiful Colors” as performed by OneRepublic. Check out the creditless versions of the new Kaiju No. 8 theme songs below.

How to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Season 2

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 has kicked off its run this Summer, and fans will be able to check out the new episodes as they stream each week with both X and Crunchyroll. You can catch up with everything that’s happened in the first season of the anime thus far with Crunchyroll as well, and that includes even the special “Hoshina’s Day Off” episode released in between the seasons and Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon compilation film that originally hit theaters earlier this year. So there’s plenty to catch up with in the meantime.

As for how long Kaiju No. 8‘s new season is going to be sticking around for, Season 2 is currently listed for 11 episodes not including the “Hoshina’s Day Off” special. This means it will have one less episode overall than the first season (which is likely going to be a bummer for fans hoping to get as much of the new season as possible this year). Kaiju No. 8 is teasing some big things to come, however, with the visuals fans can parse out in the new opening theme sequence as Kaiju No. 9 poses a massive threat.

What’s New for Kaiju No. 8 Season 2?

Kaiju No. 8 Season 2 features a returning staff and voice cast from the first season as well with Shigeyuki Miya and Tomomi Tamiya directing the series for Production I.G. and Studio Khara handling the Kaiju designs. Tetsuya Nishio provided the character designs, and Yuta Bando composed the music. But new additions to the cast for the new episodes confirmed thus far include the likes of Koki Uchiyama as Gen Narumi, Hiroki Yasumoto as Eiji Hasegawa, Kana Hanazawa as Rin Shinonome, and Kotono Mitsuishi as Hikaru Shinomiya.

Kaiju No. 8 was one of the biggest new anime debuts last year as it dropped across Crunchyroll and social media platform X, and the second season has been one of the most anticipated release of the new year thus far. The first episode had already set a high bar for the rest of the season, and with Naoya Matsumoto’s original Kaiju No. 8 manga now ended, this anime is going to have more eyes on its new season than before.